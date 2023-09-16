Reyna Law Firm Austin Announces Truck Accident Injury Legal Guidance Services

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2023) – Reyna Law Firm Austin has announced new legal services to aid victims of trucking accidents taking place on the city’s busy roadways. The significant development in Austin, Texas has seen an increase in real estate, commercial activity, and with it, heavier traffic. Negligence behind the wheel continues to be a problem in Austin and throughout Texas, with the issue surging on statewide roads and highways in recent years – and Reyna Law Firm Austin supplies its new services as a means of support for those injured in traffic collisions stemming from driver’s recklessness or inattention.

The Texas firm points to tight deadlines and exhausting schedules as prevalent factors that cause overworked truck drivers to lose concentration on the road. Yet, the drivers themselves can also be to blame, as prone to smartphone usage or DUI incidents as any other motorist. As such, Reyna Law Firm offers its new services to help take legal action against negligent drivers or their employers.

Its new services involve a measured evidence-gathering process, achieved through ongoing conversations with witnesses, medical care providers, and other relevant parties. Reyna Law Firm’s attorneys specifically look to ascertain proof of wrongdoing on the part of drivers or companies that may have contributed or directly led to tragic truck crashes.

Such evidence may identify improper vehicle maintenance or faulty components as the chief cause of accidents, making at-fault parties liable in damage claim cases. Through its new services, Reyna Law Firm follows procedural steps in filing paperwork and pursuing compensation for injured victims in accordance with the personal injury laws practiced in Texas.

Reyna Law Firm hosts preliminary consultations either over the phone or on-site at its Austin offices, providing injured victims with a platform to lay out the details of their proposed case. The firm’s new services then include assessments whereby its attorneys estimate the level of compensation that could be targeted – covering pain and suffering, PT costs, and lost income.

The firm’s new services also span mediatory negotiations with insurance providers when applicable – with its no-win, no-fee lawyers demanding figures that appropriately reflect the value of cases. These discussions aim to arrive at a fair compensatory settlement sum, but can lead to courtroom appearances where needed in order to secure rightful payouts in trial settings.

