Reyna Law Firm Dallas Injury Attorneys Announce Upgraded Fatigued Driver Accident Service

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 4, 2023) – Reyna Law Firm Dallas has announced newly upgraded personal injury legal services aimed at unfortunate victims of road accidents caused by fatigued 18-wheeler truckers and commercial drivers. Reyna Law Firm Dallas understands the dangers posed by fatigued drivers on busy Dallas-area roads, and its newly announced legal representation services are designed specifically for victims of accidents caused by tired motorists.

Injury claims related to fatigued driver accidents can be approached from multiple fronts, says Reyna Law Firm. Those injured by drowsy truckers may wish to pursue legal action against individual motorists due to their inherent negligence, which the firm seeks to ascertain through its updated services.

Conversely, trucking companies can be held responsible for mandating long working hours leading to accidents caused by driver exhaustion. Following the announcement, Reyna Law Firm also represents victims of accidents who are filing injury claims against companies.

The firm’s new services involve evidence gathering as its attorneys seek to demonstrate culpability for accidents on the part of commercial drivers or their employers. Investigations aim to determine whether companies created demanding work environments conducive to fatigue, leading to impaired reactions and diminished cognitive functions.

Wherever liability ultimately lies, Reyna Law Firm’s newly upgraded services are brought forward to help prospective Dallas clients recover from their injuries. Compensation attained through legal action can help victims pay for medical bills or physical therapy while reimbursing potential earnings lost as a result of their condition, notes the firm.

Such figures can be achieved either through personal and insurer-tendered settlements or awarded in court in line with Texas’s at-fault laws. Those deemed wholly responsible for accidents must compensate those injured as a result, and as such, Reyna Law Firm’s new services also include negotiations with the aim of securing appropriate monetary amounts for the injured.

