Richard Haass Joins Centerview Partners as Senior Counselor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centerview Partners, a leading independent investment banking advisory firm, announced today that Dr. Richard Haass has joined the firm as a senior counselor in its New York office.

“Richard is one of the most distinguished voices on U.S. foreign policy, underscored by an impressive career at the highest levels of public service spanning multiple economic and political cycles,” said Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview. “We look forward to benefitting from Richard’s experience and counsel as we help our clients address the economic and geopolitical risks and opportunities inherent in today’s global markets.”

“CEOs and Boards are faced with unique and unprecedented challenges, requiring advisors to be both multidisciplinary and forward thinking,” added Robert Pruzan, co-founder of Centerview. “With his rich global perspective, I am confident Richard will be an invaluable resource for our clients, an effective mentor for our people, and a strong cultural fit at Centerview.”

“This is an extraordinary moment, one defined by renewed geopolitical competition, global challenges from climate change to infectious disease, new technologies with revolutionary impact, and deep political divisions in the United States that threaten its ability to meet its domestic needs and international responsibilities. Business will not just be affected by these developments but will have the potential to affect them. I look forward to applying the insights and skills I have gleaned to support Centerview and its clients in this next phase of my career,” said Dr. Haass. “Centerview is renowned for its deep pool of intellectual capital, blue-chip client base, and its prominent role in global finance, and I am excited to be working with Blair, Robert and the rest of the talented Centerview team to help build on the firm’s stellar track record.”

Richard Haass is a seasoned diplomat, a prominent voice on international affairs, and an acclaimed author, having written or edited 14 books on American foreign policy, one on management, and, most recently, one on American democracy. He is currently President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, where he was president for 20 years. Dr. Haass served as the senior Middle East advisor to President George H.W. Bush and as a principal advisor to Secretary of State Colin Powell, under whom he headed the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff. He was also U.S. coordinator for policy toward the future of Afghanistan and the U.S. envoy to both the Cyprus and Northern Ireland peace talks.

Dr. Haass is a recipient of the Presidential Citizens Medal, the Tipperary International Peace Award, and the State Department’s Distinguished Honor Award. He has served as a director of Santa Fe International Corporation, Fortress Investment Group, and Lazard Ltd and Lazard Group. A Rhodes Scholar, Dr. Haass holds a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College and master’s and doctorate of philosophy degrees from Oxford University. He has received numerous honorary degrees and was a member of the faculty of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and Hamilton College. He is a frequent guest on network and cable news programs for his foreign policy insights and expertise.

About Centerview Partners

Centerview Partners, based in New York and with offices in London, Paris, San Francisco and Menlo Park, operates an international investment banking advisory practice across all sectors, specializing in independent advice and other client services capitalizing on the experience of its principals. Since its founding in 2006, the firm has advised clients on over $3 trillion in transactions. The firm’s approximately 70 partners and over 500 professionals around the world provide senior-level counsel on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, financial restructurings and valuation to companies, boards, institutions and governments.

Contacts

Media

FGS Global



Jared Levy / Emily Claffey / Kevin Siegel



[email protected]