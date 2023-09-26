RIWI Announces Ken Gaalswyk as the New Head of International Development Segment and Change of Auditors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2023) – RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the “Company” or “RIWI”), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Gaalswyk as the new head of its International Development practice. In addition, RIWI would like to announce that it has changed its auditors from KPMG LLP (“Former Auditor“) to BDO Canada LLP (“Successor Auditor“) effective September 12, 2023.

Ken Gaalswyk has over 20 years experience in market research and international development. He held progressive roles at Abt Associates for 10 years, where he launched a business unit to deliver data and technology solutions for international development. Ken has also led commercial sales at Viamo, a mobile-based data collection firm, and conducted global polls at Princeton Survey Research Associates International.

“I am excited to bring my experience in global data solutions to RIWI. International development and humanitarian organizations need high-quality, real-time data to achieve program goals, deliver emergency responses, and engage hard-to-reach populations. I joined RIWI because its proven methodology and spirit of innovation can help these organizations deliver on their mission.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ken to RIWI and look forward to leveraging his leadership and network in order to turn RIWI into the leading market research platform for development organizations that need accurate and predictable information in order to deliver aid to the people that need it most,” says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI.

Change of Auditors

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective September 12, 2023 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective September 12, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no modifications of opinion in the Former Auditor’s reports on the Company’s financial statements for the ‎period commencing at the beginning of the Company’s two most recently completed financial years and ‎ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor.‎ There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined ‎in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.‎

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

