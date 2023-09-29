Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Proudly Welcomes Distinguished New Partners

Iconic Philadelphia lawyers move on from Fineman Krekstein & Harris to RCCB





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, today announced the addition of two new partners. David Fineman will contribute his expertise to the firm’s Litigation Group, and Gary Krimstock will enhance the firm’s Real Estate Group and Corporate & Business Group. Additionally, Rachel Rempel has joined RCCB as an Associate and will be part of the Litigation Group. RCCB looks forward to their arrival on October 2, 2023.

Mr. Fineman is a seasoned litigator with experience working in the government, corporate and private sectors. He has devoted his career to counseling business owners’ and elected officials on commercial litigation, business disputes, public finance, real estate and tax issues. He is well-respected for his civic accomplishments, having served on both mayoral and governor transition teams and holding several appointed positions, including Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission, a role he has held since 2009.

“We are truly honored to have these fine attorneys join our ranks,” said RCCB Managing Partner, John E. Royer, Jr. “Attracting attorneys with David’s and Gary’s well-earned reputations and invaluable perspectives will accelerate RCCB’s growth and bolster the exceptional team of business-minded attorneys at the firm.”

Prior to joining RCCB, Mr. Fineman spent 35 years at his namesake firm, Fineman Krekstein & Harris. Throughout his career, he has served as special counsel to various federal, state and local municipal candidates and elected officials. Mr. Fineman frequently advises clients on how to navigate the court systems, political landscape and the fundamentals of working with the government. He often serves as local coordinating counsel on cases where an understanding of the Philadelphia rules and systems are necessary.

“In my earliest meetings with RCCB, I felt a level of comfort and trust and knew this is where I wanted to continue practicing law,” said Mr. Fineman. “The RCCB team is interested in seeing everyone around them succeed, and that’s very important to me. I believe my experience and connections in the business and civic community will support the culture they have established and help fuel the firm’s impressive growth. Alternatively, I will be able to support my clients in new ways by working closely with this team of talented attorneys.”

Mr. Krimstock, also formerly a partner at Fineman Krekstein & Harris, concentrates his legal practice on real estate and business transactions, and litigation, with a focus on community association law, tax assessment appeals, zoning, business disputes, and administrative regulatory issues. He is respected for decades of experience representing real estate owners, developers, tenants, businesses and community associations in transactions and disputes, and has practiced before various administrative agencies, as well as state and federal courts throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Gary to RCCB,” said Royer. “His deep understanding of niche and complex real estate issues greatly expands the level of sophisticated counsel we can offer our Real Estate clients.”

Mr. Krimstock holds the distinguished title of Fellow at the CAI National College of Community Association Lawyers. He has served as legal counsel to the Greater Philadelphia Condominium Managers Association, and has previously held the position of President of the Community Associations Institute, Keystone Chapter. Mr. Krimstock is also a frequent speaker on real estate matters.

“I am thrilled to join RCCB,” said Mr. Krimstock. “Being part of a growing firm that is working on sophisticated legal matters is exciting to me. I’m eager to build relationships with talented attorneys who can benefit from my specialized knowledge and who can support my clients’ broader legal needs.”

Rachel Rempel joins RCCB as an Associate. Prior to RCCB, Ms. Rempel served as an Associate for Fineman Krekstein & Harris in the firm’s Litigation and Real Estate practice groups. She earned her law degree, cum laude, from Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where she was a Staff Editor for the Drexel Law Review.

