RudderStack Recognized as A Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RudderStack today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Marketing professionals are seeing the value of ML-driven personalization, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “RudderStack emerged as a leader in the Analytics and Data Capture category with joint customers leveraging their technologies to efficiently collect and unify first-party data to ship more campaigns driven by ML models.”

RudderStack was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Analytics & Data Capture category for customer 360.

“We’re proud that Snowflake named RudderStack as a leader in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” Eric Omwega, VP of Marketing at RudderStack, said. “RudderStack enables businesses to make data-driven marketing a priority by providing tools for data collection, unification, and activation – ultimately resulting in an actionable Customer 360 in the Data Cloud. We look forward to continuing to encourage our customers to build their Customer Data Platform on Snowflake’s Data Cloud—a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all their data, regardless of the source.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the leading Warehouse Native Customer Data Platform that’s purpose-built for data teams. We run on top of your Data Cloud and do not store data, alleviating security concerns, reducing cost, and unlocking the value of your Data Cloud investment. Hundreds of innovative companies trust RudderStack to collect and send their most valuable data to the tools and teams that need it. For more information, visit rudderstack.com.

