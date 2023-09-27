Rusty Hardin Named to Texas Super Lawyers List of Top 100 Attorneys in Texas and Houston

Four RH&A partners also named to 2023 Texas Super Lawyers listing

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas legal legend Rusty Hardin has been named one of the top 100 business litigation lawyers in Texas and Houston by Texas Super Lawyers, a highly respected legal listing that recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state each year.

As founder of Rusty Hardin & Associates, Mr. Hardin has been named to Texas Super Lawyers for 21 consecutive years – every year since the publication’s inception. An exceptional and highly skilled litigator with nearly 200 jury trials under his belt, Mr. Hardin has also been recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, The National Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and Lawdragon.

Joining Mr. Hardin on the 2023 list of Texas Super Lawyers are firm partners Lara Hollingsworth, Terry D. Kernell, Daniel Dutko, and Joe Roden.

Ms. Hollingsworth, who is renowned for her appellate work, is marking her third year to be recognized by Texas Super Lawyers. With more than 20 years of experience, she handles a wide array of commercial and civil litigation matters, assisting corporations and individuals with the most complex legal issues.

Mr. Kernell is recognized for his work in business litigation. In his 16th year on the Texas Super Lawyers listing, he handles complex cases in a variety of industries, including energy, health care, finance, commercial and residential real estate, and entertainment.

Mr. Dutko, who is marking his first year honored by Texas Super Lawyers, is recognized for his work as a plaintiffs’ personal injury attorney. His practice focuses on catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, class action, and complex commercial litigation.

Mr. Roden is a seasoned appellate attorney who develops and manages a wide range of complex personal injury and business litigation cases. This is his first year to be recognized by Texas Super Lawyers.

“I am extremely proud of our team of lawyers and the hard work put in for our clients every day,” said Mr. Hardin. “It is always nice to be recognized in this way, but I am especially pleased to see Daniel and Joe honored for the first time. It is certainly well-deserved.”

Texas Super Lawyers, published by Thomson Reuters, recognizes attorneys’ professional achievements. Selection is determined through Super Lawyers’ multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations, and independent research. To view a complete list of 2023 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs’ personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about the firm’s representative matters, visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/.

