Sabey Data Centers Partners with JetCool Technologies, Aiming To Redefine And Enhance Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Standards

Partnership signifies dedication to exploring breakthroughs in advanced cooling solutions for high-density chips

QUINCY, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JetCool—Sabey Data Centers, a premier colocation data center provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with JETCOOL Technologies Inc. (JetCool). This partnership emphasizes Sabey’s leadership role in pushing boundaries within the data center landscape and signifies the company’s dedication to exploring breakthroughs in advanced cooling solutions.





The escalating prominence of high-performance computing, coupled with the increasing utilization of AI and edge computing, has significantly heightened the critical issue of cooling high-density environments efficiently. JetCool’s patented liquid cooling solutions target chip hot spots with precise microjets, offering a transformative approach to thermal management. These products not only lead to reductions in capital and operational expenses but also guarantee top-tier processing speeds and heightened computing densities — all without the need for extensive facility modifications.

John Sasser, Chief Technology Officer at Sabey Data Centers, expressed enthusiasm for their partnership with JetCool, stating, “Our commitment to managing our facilities as efficiently and sustainably as possible has always been of paramount importance. Through the integration of JetCool’s pioneering self-contained liquid cooling solutions, we are testing a new way to elevate the quality of our services and reinforce our position as frontrunners in the field of eco-friendly data center solutions.”

Bernie Malouin, CEO of JetCool, added, “This journey with Sabey will showcase how data centers and colocation can enable their tenants to use less power while deploying the latest chipsets. This collaboration amplifies our collective drive to offer top-tier thermal management solutions to those aiming to optimize their data centers and high-powered computing needs.”

Sabey Data Centers is poised to lead the way in providing environmentally-conscious data center solutions by exploring cutting-edge technologies like JetCool’s innovative cooling solutions. This partnership signifies a promising future for both organizations as they strive to push the boundaries of sustainability in the data center landscape.

For more information about Sabey and JetCool’s partnership, visit sabeydatacenters.com.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

