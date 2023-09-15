SAIC Announces Appointment of Two New Executive Vice Presidents

Former Chief Information Officer of the Department of the Air Force Lauren Knausenberger joins the company as chief innovation officer, and former Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft Federal, Tim Turitto named chief of staff to CEO-elect Toni Townes-Whitley

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of former Chief Information Officer of the Department of the Air Force Lauren Knausenberger as chief innovation officer (CINO) and Tim Turitto as chief of staff to Chief Executive Officer-elect Toni Townes-Whitley, who assumes the role of CEO effective October 2, 2023.





“As we continue to work toward our goal of ‘bringing on tomorrow’ for our customers with innovative mission technology, solutions and support, I’m pleased to announce these two new additions to my executive leadership team. These key leaders will be instrumental in ensuring that SAIC continues its legacy of solving the most complex national and global security challenges with diverse technology and talent,” said CEO-elect Toni Townes-Whitley. “Both are highly accomplished leaders in our industry with strong track records of performance in government and the private sector. I am delighted to welcome them to SAIC.”

Knausenberger is the former chief information officer for the Department of the Air Force where she was responsible for three directorates – Enterprise Information Technology, Data and Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity – and supported 20,000 cyber operations and support personnel around the globe. She provided oversight of the Air Force’s Information Technology investment strategy from networks to cloud computing, enterprise policies, data management, digital transformation, information resources management, information technology innovation initiatives, information assurance and related matters. Prior to joining the Air Force, she was the founder and president of consulting and venture capital firm Accellint Inc., and before that held positions of increasing responsibility at American Management Systems and CACI.

In her new role at SAIC, Knausenberger has dual responsibility, first, for leading the company’s innovation strategy across the solutions and services portfolio; and also for ensuring SAIC’s transformation capabilities are mission-relevant, agile and aligned with the needs of our customers. The current Chief Technology Officer and the Innovation Factory teams will report into her organization. As CINO, she will also lead SAIC’s Corporate Strategy function.

During his seven-year tenure at Microsoft Corporation, Turitto led operations for the company’s first-ever $5B U.S. Federal Government subsidiary, helped to stand up the $15B U.S. Regulated Industry segment, and oversaw product sales strategy for $10B in local, regional and national government business across 70+ countries. Notably, he led the team responsible for Microsoft’s successful response to the Department of Defense’s $10B JEDI procurement and led the sales strategy for the company’s $10B Global Government business. Before joining Microsoft, he held several positions in sales and operations at CGI Group, Inc., where he also had Profit and Loss (P&L) responsibility for the company’s civilian agencies, demonstrating a proven and consistent track record for innovation and sustainable, organic growth.

In addition to Turitto’s duties as chief of staff to the Chief Executive Officer, he is also responsible for leading several corporate functions, including the Business Enablement, Program Execution and Infrastructure organizations.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

