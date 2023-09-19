Saifr® to Speak at RegTech Summit London 2023

Co-Founder and CEO Vall Herard to Join Panel on Generative AI for Compliance

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saifr®, a regulatory technology (RegTech) business that helps financial services professionals mitigate brand, regulatory, and reputational risk in public communications, will be a panel participant at RegTech Summit in London on October 5, 2023.





Vall Herard, Co-Founder and CEO of Saifr, will share his experience during the “Practicalities of generative AI and large language models for compliance—risks, challenges and opportunities” panel session. He will be joined by industry players from William Blair, GAM, and Smarsh.

“With all the buzz about generative AI, it’s important to maintain a balanced approach to implementing the technology into compliance processes,” said Herard. “Though we have to take stock of the risks generative AI can pose, it can offer transformative benefits. I’m excited to dive into those inflection points on this panel.”

Saifr uses advanced AI to detect potential compliance and brand risks in marketing content containing text, images, video, and audio. With Saifr, marketing and compliance teams can generate more compliant content up to 10x faster while reducing risk exposure and enhancing efficiency. SaifrReview® is an innovative enterprise workflow software that simplifies the development and approval of public communications by centralizing content review and fostering cross-team collaboration. SaifrScan® add-ins allow clients to embed Saifr’s AI directly in their existing business platforms and conduct compliance and brand scans as marketing content is being created.

The RegTech Summit in London explores how the European capital markets financial industry can leverage technology to drive innovation, cut costs, and support regulatory change. Leading RegTech practitioners and innovators will share insights into how they are tackling the challenges of adopting and implementing RegTech.

About Saifr

Saifr, a RegTech incubated by Fidelity Labs, streamlines and enriches the content creation and review processes to help mitigate brand, reputational, and regulatory risk. Saifr leverages its unique access to millions of documents representing more than 20 years of work by thousands of marketing and compliance experts in various lines of business to create deep-learning AI models. Saifr’s AI helps make content creation, approval, and filing processes easier, faster, less expensive, and more accurate.

Learn more at https://www.saifr.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn®.

About Fidelity Labs

Fidelity Labs is Fidelity Investments’ in-house software incubator and digital studio. Founded in 2005, Fidelity Labs has played a critical role in driving growth and innovation for the firm. The Fidelity Labs organization has a portfolio of new businesses and is constantly prototyping concepts for Fidelity’s next new ventures. Learn more at https://labs.fidelity.com.

Third-party trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are the property of FMR LLC.

1103509.1.0

Contacts

Media:

Corporate Communications



(617) 563-5800



[email protected]