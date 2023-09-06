Schulte Roth & Zabel Bolsters M&A and Securities Group With Addition of David Curtiss

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schulte Roth & Zabel is proud to announce the addition of David Curtiss as a partner in the M&A and Securities Group in New York.





David has extensive experience handling a wide variety of capital markets transactions, representing sponsors, companies, bondholders and underwriters in private preferred equity and PIPE investments, in and out-of-court restructuring transactions, exchange offers, leveraged buyouts, initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, high-yield debt offerings, SPAC transactions and investment-grade debt offerings.

“David will have an immediate impact on our securities capabilities, including in PIPEs, converts and 144A transactions, as well as across our Investment Management, Shareholder Activism, M&A and Business Reorganization practices. We’re very excited for him to join the team,” said Ele Klein, co-chair of the M&A and Securities and Shareholder Activism groups.

“David has a high level of sophisticated experience that will be a great benefit to a wide range of our private capital clients,” said David Efron, Schulte’s co-managing partner. “In addition, his background in restructurings, chapter 11 cases, exchange offers and advising creditors and debtors will further bolster our Special Situations team.”

“Schulte is well respected in the industry for its sophisticated and cutting-edge client base, and its collaborative and focused work on their behalf,” said David Curtiss. ”I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

David’s move to Schulte is a continuation of significant focused lateral growth for the firm, which has recently included John Nowak (Litigation), Julia Beskin (Litigation), Christopher Gerson (Litigation), Timothy Gilman (Litigation) and Dan Roman (Tax).

David graduated from Gettysburg College with a B.A. in Political Science and obtained his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law.

About Schulte Roth + Zabel

With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (srz.com) comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C. and London, and advises clients on investment management, corporate and transactional matters, and provides counsel on securities regulatory compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. Schulte’s practices include: antitrust; bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity & data privacy; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; estate planning; estate & trust administration; environmental, social and governance (ESG); family law; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; nonprofits; philanthropic planning; PIPEs; private credit, distressed investing & direct lending; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; trading agreements; and white collar defense & government investigations.

