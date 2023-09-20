Science 37 Chief Delivery Officer, Darcy Forman, Named to Prestigious PharmaVoice 100 List

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the clinical research industry-leading Metasite™, today announced that its Chief Delivery Officer, Darcy Forman, has been honored with a coveted spot on the prestigious PharmaVoice 100 list. This recognition not only underscores Darcy’s leadership, it highlights the industry-wide impact of Science 37 and its positive contributions to patients, community providers, CROs, and clinical trial sponsors.

“Darcy’s inclusion in the PharmaVoice 100 list is a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our mission,” says David Coman, Chief Executive Officer at Science 37. “Her relentless drive to innovate and dedication to improving clinical trial access is an inspiration to all. We are proud of Darcy’s achievements and look forward to the continued impact she will deliver on behalf of Science 37, benefiting patients and sponsors alike.”

“I’m proud of the advances our organization has made in increasing clinical trial access,” said Darcy Forman. “This acknowledgment underscores Science 37’s mission to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. I am honored to be acknowledged by PharmaVoice and share this award with our entire team of dedicated leaders and forward-thinking customers who work to enhance participant experience, improve access, and increase diversity and real-world representation in clinical research.”

In just over three years at Science 37, Darcy Forman has played a pivotal role in propelling the organization to new heights. Darcy’s leadership extends across various domains, from patient recruitment and engagement, to clinical operations, global provider networks, and oversight of mobile nursing. Darcy has effectively built an entire organization within Science 37, empowering the company to scale the Metasite.

Science 37’s unique approach is the Metasite, a virtual site that enables patients to participate in clinical research from the comfort of their homes. In collaboration with Science 37’s industry-leading telemedicine investigators and medical affairs experts, Darcy’s team has achieved groundbreaking advancements in decentralized clinical trial conduct. This includes the delivery of in-home spirometry for a top pharmaceutical company’s asthma study, ensuring the highest data quality standards; the launch of a Phase III, pivotal cardiology study, that surpassed trial startup times; a breast cancer trial, with flawless execution of more than 2,000 home nursing visits, and more. With patient recruitment and retention rates that surpass industry standards, Science 37’s delivery team under Darcy’s leadership continues to transform clinical trial conduct.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email [email protected] .

About PharmaVoice

PharmaVoice is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our stories deliver the most important voices and ideas in the life sciences to industry leaders.

About Industry Dive

Industry Dive, an Informa business, is a leading business journalism company. Over 14 million decision-makers across 20+ competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through more than 30 publications.

