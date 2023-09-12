Science 37 Named Market Leader for Global Decentralized Clinical Trials by Frost & Sullivan

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the clinical research industry-leading Metasite™, today announced that it has been honored with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award in the global decentralized clinical trials industry. This acknowledgment highlights Science 37’s accomplishments, and solidifies its role as an industry leader, as it continues to transform clinical trial conduct through the Metasite.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Market Leadership Award is bestowed upon companies that exhibit outstanding performance and visionary approaches in their respective industries. The receipt of this prestigious award highlights Science 37’s dedication to accelerating clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients.

“We are proud to receive the Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer at Science 37. “This award highlights our continued leadership in product quality, customer satisfaction, and implementation excellence, as we continue to deliver new approaches to remote clinical research.”

“Science 37 is committed to accelerating clinical research by enabling access to patients anywhere,” said Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst of Frost & Sullivan. “Science 37 ensures compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements through robust security and privacy measures and adherence to the standards set by Good Clinical Practice (GCP) regulations. The Metasite’s processes are user-friendly and standardized, resulting in greater consistency, compliance, and data accuracy.”

Science 37’s unique approach is a virtual site, or Metasite, which enables patients to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. With investigator oversight, the Metasite removes boundaries and enhances the participant experience with flexible telemedicine visits, remote data capture, and convenient scheduling times. Powered by a proprietary platform enabling eConsent, ePRO, telemedicine, scheduling, and wearable/device integration, the Metasite drives unified study orchestration, greater compliance, and high-quality data—reaching patients wherever they are. To learn more about Science 37’s Market Leadership Award, visit www.science37.com/market-leader-award .

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email [email protected] .

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

