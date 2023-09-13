Science 37 Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Clinical Development, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 announced today that it has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development, 2023. As stated by Gartner, “This Hype Cycle explores innovative technologies that are specifically relevant to life science clinical development programs in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, medical device, research institutions, and contract research sectors.”

“We are honored to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Trials,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer at Science 37. “Innovation is core to our model, as we continue to deliver faster, more inclusive, patient-friendly clinical research.”

According to the Gartner report, “Digital trials will transform the trial process, leading to improved quality, reduced cost and reduced trial cycle time. Initial gains include improvement in patient experience, completion rate, medication adherence and trial participation.” The report further states “We anticipate digital trials to move faster, with greater ease in finding and attracting subjects and optimizing existing data-cleaning processes. Digital trials will put harder-to-measure disease conditions within reach and make plain to researchers more subtle indicators of health with digital wearables, dramatically impacting well-being.”

Science 37 is seeing the impact of decentralized clinical trials across therapeutic areas, delivering faster enrollment, improved retention rates, and a better participant experience, based on the Company’s ability to find and enroll participants regardless of location. From global pharmaceutical companies to emerging biopharma companies, adoption is also accelerating, particularly in light of the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) draft guidance on Decentralized Clinical Trials which enables new modalities for data collection.

Science 37’s unique approach is a virtual site, or MetasiteTM, which enables patients to participate in trials from the comfort of their homes. With investigator oversight, the Metasite removes boundaries and enhances the experience with flexible telemedicine visits, remote data capture, and convenient scheduling times. Powered by a proprietary platform enabling eConsent, ePRO, telemedicine, scheduling, and wearable/device integration, the Metasite drives unified study orchestration, greater compliance, and high-quality data—reaching patients wherever they are.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development, 2023, 21 July 2023. GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email [email protected] .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37 and the markets in which it operates, and Science 37’s anticipated growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “can,” “could”, “seek”, “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “might”, “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business, changes in its capital structure, and general economic and financial market conditions, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, economic instability, and inflationary conditions (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) failure to realize anticipated cost savings, and (vii) risks related to general economic and financial market conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Science 37’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2023 and in the other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Grazia Mohren

Science 37

[email protected]