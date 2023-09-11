Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. to participate this week in H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York and LSX USA Congress 2023 in Boston

JERUSALEM, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., announced today that CEO Amir Reichman and Chairman of the Board Mark Germain will be attending the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York today and tomorrow (Sept. 11 and 12) and LSX USA Congress 2023 in Boston this Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 13 and 14).

Investors and potential business partners interested in meeting with Mr. Reichman and Mr. Germain are invited to contact Scinai investor relations at [email protected] to request a meeting.

In addition, members of Scinai’s senior leadership team will be attending the CPHI Barcelona conference in October. Events that Scinai plans to attend are listed on Scinai’s new website at https://www.scinai.com/events .

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases. With a state-of-the-art facility for biopharmaceutical product development and manufacturing and highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, Scinai offers end-to-end boutique CDMO services in parallel to developing its own pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized VHH antibody (NanoAb) pipeline targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. Company website: www.scinai.com .

Company Contact

Joshua Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of future preclinical clinical trials, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai’s ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai’s ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.