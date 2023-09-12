SDWAN & SASE Solutions Joins Turnium’s Global Partner Program to Bolster Business Connectivity and A.I. Security

Potential to drive over $2 million in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) for Turnium within the initial 24 months of the partnership

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2023) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSX.V: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (“Turnium” or “the Company“), announces that SDWAN & SASE Solutions Ltd. has joined the Turnium global partner program to enable it to license, package, and bundle Turnium’s SD-WAN software into SDWAN & SASE Solutions’ portfolio.

Turnium’s market-leading SD-WAN platform enables SDWAN Solutions to extend its next generation artificial intelligent (A.I.) security and networking solution to businesses of every size, in every location. Using Turnium’s technology, SDWAN Solutions is delivering three unique service packages that enable businesses to stay connected to their customers and applications, protect their valuable assets from cybercrime and to enable smart remote user access.

Anthony Senter, Co-Founder and CEO at SDWAN & SASE Solutions said. “We were looking for a stable base foundation for the SD-WAN component of our latest innovation – OMNIA https://www.sdwan-solutions.global/omnia/. Not only did Turnium exceed our expectations, but the Turnium team were more than willing to work collaboratively with our R&D team to help us customise the solution to fit our stringent requirements and uniquely adapt the Turnium solution.”

Kelly Rogers, Co-Founder and CMO at SDWAN & SASE Solutions says. “We have built up a globally recognised brand based around technological innovations and are delighted to continue on this quest for perpetual innovation by partnering with such an alike-minded company who see innovation as a prerequisite to technological growth. SDWAN & SASE Solutions are aiming at a conservative 1% of the African SME market penetration within the initial 24 months – that relates to monthly revenues upwards of $5M, with similar forecasts for AsiaPac.”

Turnium’s global partner program gives service providers like SDWAN Solutions the ability to license and run Turnium’s software platform in their own data center environments. This enables the service provider to integrate Turnium with their existing security, voice, unified communications offerings and to brand the entire solution, giving their customers a fully integrated solution. Turnium’s no-code networking platform automates all the network programming to connect end-customer offices, clouds, or vehicles into a private, dedicated, secure network and Turnium’s multi-tenanted platform enables SDWAN Solutions to deliver service at scale.

“SDWAN Solutions is well positioned to take advantage of Turnium’s platform,” said Derek Spratt, Chief Executive Officer at Turnium. “Their customers will benefit from Turnium’s unique value proposition. Our brandable white-label platform, our products and pricing, our API, and the simplicity and performance of our platform make it easy for SDWAN & SASE Solutions integration to deliver secure connectivity, access, and reliability to their single-site, small-medium business, or enterprise customers, everywhere – with the potential to drive over $2 million in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) for Turnium within the initial 24 months of the partnership”

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software can be branded and bundled into integrated solutions by its channel partners to enhance the value and experience of their managed services.

About SDWAN & SASE Solutions

Since 2019, SDWAN & SASE Solutions Ltd., based in London U.K., as well as Brussels, Singapore, and Johannesburg, have developed a world-wide reputation for innovative networking and security products and services, having already launched six world-first innovations onto the global solutions market – storming ahead of global tech giants, some of which took many years to release similar services. They are the only company on the planet with two double MEF accredited SD-WAN Subject Matter Experts.

For more information, visit https://www.sdwan-solutions.global/

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact [email protected], visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

