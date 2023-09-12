Sensorium Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Life Sciences Executive Mr. David Southwell to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sensorium Therapeutics (Sensorium), a biotechnology company translating insights from nature and human experience to deliver transformational therapeutics, today announced the appointment of veteran life sciences executive David Southwell to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome David to our Board,” said Dick Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorium. “He is a seasoned life sciences executive with a track record of success that spans multiple therapeutic areas and development stages. David’s depth of experience will be a key asset as we advance our lead program, SENS-01, towards the clinic and expand our drug pipeline into additional high value indications.”

David Southwell is a biotechnology leader, exemplified by his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on T cell receptors. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK), a clinical-stage ophthalmology company, which merged into Rocket Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, in 2018. David served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Human Genome Sciences from 2010 until the acquisition by GSK in 2012, and was previously on the board of HGSI from 2008-2010. Prior to joining Human Genome Sciences, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sepracor, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, from June 1994 to March 2008. From August 1988 until 1994, Mr. Southwell worked in investment banking at Lehman Brothers Inc.

“As someone who has spent decades in this field, I am excited to join the Board of Sensorium,” stated Mr. Southwell. “I believe the Company’s approach to drug discovery, which is target-agnostic and based on a documented history of human use, can yield new mechanistic treatment approaches that are both more efficacious and better tolerated than current standards of care. The CNS field, in particular, represents tremendous unmet need with standards of care developed decades ago.”

In addition to Sensorium, Mr. Southwell currently serves on the Boards of Rocket Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), and previously served on the Boards of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO), THL Credit, and Inventiv Health, as well as Chairman of Biosphere Medical. David earned a B.A. in economics and managerial studies from Rice University and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Sensorium Therapeutics

Sensorium Therapeutics is a biotechnology company translating insights from nature and human experience to deliver safer, more efficacious therapeutics, leading with unmet needs in the CNS space. Sensorium’s novel discovery platform leverages the largest proprietary database of natural products with demonstrated human efficacy, and high throughput iPSC neuronal screening powered by an iterative AI data engine. This target agnostic approach enriches for unique mechanisms of action and rapidly identify leads that are phenotypically superior to current standards of care, potentially increasing the probability of clinical success. Sensorium’s lead program, SENS-01, is being developed as a next-generation therapeutic to treat depression and anxiety.

Founded by world-class researchers, clinicians, and drug developers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the company completed a $31M Series A financing in late 2022 led by Santé Ventures, with participation from Route 66 Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and others. Visit sensorium.bio to learn more.

Contact:

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]