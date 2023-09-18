ShipLux Unveils Revolutionary Website Redesign, Streamlining User Experience and Enhancing Customer Interaction

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 18, 2023) – ShipLux, a leading and revolutionary auto transport and logistics firm, proudly announces the launch of its new website with a visually appealing interface, showcasing a game-changing user experience and interface. The new website delivers better navigation, a simple layout and upgrades the users’ overall experience.

With this redesign, the auto transport firm aims to provide customers with a seamless and interactive platform to explore comprehensive vehicle shipment solutions, both domestically and internationally. As part of ShipLux’s commitment to exceptional customer service and unwavering attention to detail, the new website also introduces an innovative and seamless omnichannel communication experience, empowering users to connect with ShipLux through their preferred channels.

Since its humble beginnings in 2018, the company has been working to revolutionize the logistics space with new and innovative solutions. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Jordan Zinger, ShipLux has continually expanded its internal organization to pioneer new technologies and elevate customer experience and service, and this website is a testament to that commitment.

A Fresh, Sleek Look and Unparalleled User Experience

ShipLux has taken a giant leap forward in the logistics and auto transport industry by unveiling its redesigned website. The new interface is not only visually appealing and immersive but also intuitively designed to streamline the vehicle shipping process.

Customers can now easily access detailed information about the company’s extensive services, ranging from shipping high-end vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and RVs, to handling mission-critical freight and sensitive international shipments.

“Our redesigned website reflects ShipLux’s commitment and passion for excellence and innovation. We understand the importance of a seamless, hassle-free, and informative user experience, and our new website delivers just that. We want our customers to feel confident and informed throughout their vehicle shipment journey, and this new platform achieves precisely that. ShipLux is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled customer experiences,” said CEO Jordan Zinger.

Interactive Omni-Channel Communication

In line with its innovative and customer-centric approach to business, ShipLux introduces an omnichannel communication experience. This will empower users to interact with the company on their own terms.

Whether it’s phone calls, emails, or live chat, customers can now choose the mode of communication that best suits their unique preferences and needs. The website’s user-friendly layout and intuitive navigation make it easy and quick for clients to access the needed services and stay informed throughout the shipping process.

This personalized and convenient approach ensures that every customer receives the attention and support they deserve throughout the shipping process.

About ShipLux

Founded and headquartered in Miami, Florida, ShipLux is an industry-leading auto transport and logistics firm. Since its inception in 2018, the company has been dedicated to transforming the logistics industry by employing cutting-edge technologies and providing top-notch customer service.

The company prides itself on delivering top-notch domestic and international vehicle shipping services for various vehicles, such as cars, boats, and motorcycles. ShipLux specializes in various vehicle shipping services, including international shipping, high-end vehicles, mission critical freight, and RV transport.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sales & Logistics Services

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 530-0334

Address: 1001 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL, 33131, US

With the new website, ShipLux is committed to revolutionizing the vehicle shipping experience. Under the visionary leadership and acumen of CEO Jordan Zinger, the firm continues to evolve and innovate in the logistics space, striving to redefine customer experience and service. Discover a seamless, on-demand approach to vehicle shipments by visiting www.shiplux.com today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179497