Shoe Carnival Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 20 percent to $0.12 Per Share

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, representing an increase of 20 percent from $0.10 per share.

The increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid on October 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2023.

“This marks our 46th consecutive quarterly dividend. With continued strong cash flow generation and no long-term debt, the Board’s decision to significantly increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in driving continued shareholder returns, while also investing to grow the business,” commented Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of September 21, 2023, the Company operates 400 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com and www.shoestation.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Press releases and annual reports are available on the Company’s website at www.shoecarnival.com.

