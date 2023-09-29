Simplify Healthcare Reaffirms its Commitment to Innovation, Collaboration, and Delivering Customer-Centric Solutions at Connect 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading enterprise Payer software company, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Customer and Partner Conference — Connect 2023, which took place from September 18–20 at Fairmont Chicago — Millenium Park, Chicago, IL, and brought together industry leaders, valued customers, and strategic partners for an engaging and informative experience.





The event themed Learn, Connect, Innovate, and Have Fun, proved to be a resounding success, exceeding expectations in every way. It also served as a platform for Simplify Healthcare to showcase its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer-centric solutions.

Opening the conference, Mohammed Vaid, CEO, Simplify Healthcare, reiterated the spirit of partnership with customers and stressed that Simplify Healthcare has always acted as true partners rather than just vendors. Along with several capability enhancements across the Simplify Health Cloud™, Mohammed also gave an advanced preview of the Simplify Apps Fabric™ – a low code/no code platform aimed at building enterprise-class applications.

Highlights of the conference included:

Keynote Addresses: Industry luminaries like Zain Raj, CEO of Shapiro+Raj, and Jeffrey Rivkin, Research Director, Payer IT Strategies, IDC, delivered thought-provoking keynote addresses, sharing insights into the latest industry trends and the path to igniting transformative growth.

Innovation Showcase: Attendees got a glimpse of Simplify Healthcare's latest innovations and vision for the future, including the application and usage of Synergistic AI and ML across the connected benefits and provider journeys within Payers. They also got an opportunity to explore Simplify Healthcare's cutting-edge products and solutions through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences at the Discovery Booths.

Customer Success Stories: Real-world success stories from satisfied customers showcased how Payers are transforming and modernizing their connected benefits and provider journeys.

Networking Opportunities: The conference provided ample opportunities for attendees to network and foster valuable connections with peers, industry experts, and Simplify Healthcare team members.

Partner Ecosystem: Simplify Healthcare celebrated the strong partnerships that have contributed to its success and highlighted how these partnerships amplify value to customers.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our Connect 2023 conference,” said Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare. “This event was a testament to our dedication to customer success and commitment to working closely with our partners to drive innovation. We are excited about the future and the possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our Connect 2023 conference. We are proud and privileged to work with the nation’s leading Payers and were glad to provide a forum for rich discussions. Innovation is in our DNA, and it was exciting to preview the advanced capabilities of the Simplify Health Cloud™, as well as provide sneak peeks into our upcoming Synergistic AI features as well as the Simplify Apps Fabric™.” — Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer, Simplify Healthcare.

“A big thank you to all our attendees for making our event successful. We appreciate your willingness to come and learn from us, and we hope that you found the event valuable and insightful. We would also like to thank our Platinum Sponsors — Cognizant, Deloitte, Innova Solutions, and Gold Sponsors — Capgemini, and CitiusTech, for believing in our vision and helping us make this event possible. Your partnership was the key to our success.” — Ruchir Ranjan, Chief Customer Officer, Simplify Healthcare.

