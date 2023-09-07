SkyHive Named a Tools Competition Winner

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyHive® was named today one of 32 winners of the Tools Competition, one of the largest education technology (Edtech) competitions in the world that awarded more than $4 million to winners this year.





SkyHive, partnering with SME, a leader in learning for the manufacturing sector, was a winner in the DARPA AI Tools for Adult Learning opportunity, which sought artificial intelligence-powered tools to help adults learn complex topics necessary for the current and future national security workforce (e.g., AI engineering and cyber defense).

With this funding, SkyHive will continue to develop its Skill Passport ecosystem with SME, for the manufacturing sector.

“We’re thrilled that DARPA has recognized our efforts to reskill an industry where the skills shortage is especially acute,” says SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton.

Teams recognized and supported as part of DARPA’s AI Tools for Adult Learning include entrepreneurs, industry experts, researchers, data scientists, and workforce development experts who leverage edtech and AI to improve adult learning and reskilling outcomes. The tools being developed by the winning cohort focus on everything from workforce training to intelligent tutoring, immersive skills training, and personalized, self-directed learning.

DARPA’s AI Tools for Adult Learning Agency was one of two funding opportunities this year as part of the Tools Competition, which received more than 1,000 initial submissions from applicants across the globe, with over 250 submissions to DARPA’s AI Tools for Adult Learning alone.

The Tools Competition is in its third cycle and has awarded nearly $10 million to 80 winners around the world to date. The next cycle of the Tools Competition will launch on September 21, 2023. To learn more, sign up to attend the virtual competition launch event here.

Visit SkyHive’s website for more details on the Skill Passport. A full list of winners and their projects can be found here.

About DARPA

For over 60 years, DARPA has held to a singular and enduring mission: to make pivotal investments in breakthrough technologies. Its innovations over the years include the Internet, automated voice recognition and language translation, and Global Positioning System receivers small enough to embed in myriad consumer devices. DARPA reaches for transformational change instead of incremental advances, working within an innovation ecosystem that includes academic, corporate and governmental partners. DARPA addresses challenges broadly, spanning the spectrum from deep science to systems to capabilities, but is ultimately driven by the desire to make a difference. The DARPA AI Tools for Adult Learning opportunity was supported by DARPA, and administered by Georgia State University and The Learning Agency.

Tools Competition Background

The Tools Competition is one of the largest edtech competitions in the world. It aims to grow the field of learning engineering by spurring ed tech innovations dedicated to leveraging big data to support learning science research and the needs of learners worldwide.

The Tools Competition ran two funding opportunities this year: The Learning Engineering Tools Competition focused on Pre-K-12 learners and was supported by Schmidt Futures; Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel, and Citadel Securities; the Walton Family Foundation; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and AlleyCorp.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator.

Gartner named SkyHive a “Cool Vendor” in HCM and in its 2023 “Hype Cycle” reports for HR Technology, Talent Acquisition Technology, and Workforce Transformation.

Leading enterprises and innovative government organizations use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

Contacts

Media

Aidan O’Connor, Prosek Partners



[email protected]