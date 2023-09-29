SmartStop Self Storage Continues Its Dedicated Support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for a Remarkable Sixth Consecutive Year

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), a self-managed and fully integrated self-storage company, announced today its continued partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) for the month of October. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SmartStop will donate $5 directly to BCRF for every new unit rented. This marks the sixth consecutive year that SmartStop has partnered with the organization to support critical work on breast cancer research. Since 2018, SmartStop has raised over $145,000 in donations from the U.S. and Canada, helping to fund clinical trials, research equipment and personnel.





BCRF is dedicated to preventing and curing breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research—and metastatic breast cancer research—worldwide and is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the United States. In 2022-23, BCRF committed $52.7 million to fuel lifesaving research, and BCRF grants supported 255 scientists in 14 countries.

“We are honored to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in their relentless pursuit of a world free from breast cancer. Together, we take pride in supporting their unwavering dedication to groundbreaking research,” stated H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of SmartStop. “At SmartStop, we recognize breast cancer’s profound impact on individuals and their loved ones. We firmly believe that corporate responsibility extends beyond profits, and we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration—to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 500 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of September 28, 2023, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 192 operating properties in 22 states and Canada, comprising approximately 135,000 units and 15.2 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 33 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 28,600 units and 3.0 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

