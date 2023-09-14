Snail, Inc. Launches Survivor Mercs with Twitch Integration in Early Access Today

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, has launched Survivor Mercs, an early access game on Steam with an innovative Twitch Integration through its indie publishing sub-label Wandering Wizard.

Survivor Mercs, is a roguelite military styled action game that blends the Bullet Heaven and extraction shooter genre for a challenging single-player experience enhanced by a first of its kind social element through its Twitch Integration. The motivation behind Survivor Merc’s Twitch Integration was to revolutionize social interaction in single-player games within the genre and style of the game, creating a more engaging experience for streamers and players.

With the Twitch Integration, streamers are empowered to connect with their audience. They can now invite their fan base to actively participate by voting on upgrades, selecting mercenaries, and even making cameo appearances as in-game adversaries.

This forward-thinking development not only enhances gameplay but also opens up a world of opportunities for streamers and gamers to connect.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “With the growth of streaming platforms we are looking forward to additional innovations involving community and live gaming. We hope with this small step we can be a leader in streamer friendly games that pushes the boundaries of what is possible for audience participation. Snail Games continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the gaming industry by providing a new perspective to the Bullet Heaven genre of gaming via the streaming service development.”

Survivor Mercs can be purchased on the Steam store at https://store.steampowered.com/app/2141520/Survivor_Mercs/

More information on launch weekend promotions can be found at https://discord.gg/naZB3ANXjF

KEY FEATURES

Play the Genetic Lottery!

Commanders are generated with three random traits, offering thousands of unique combinations for each run, resulting in distinct challenges and synergies. Build Your Dream Team! Assemble a squad of diverse mercenaries, each with their own abilities, weapons, and behavior. Explore individual skill trees and synergies to unleash devastation on your enemies.

Loot, loot… and more loot! Navigate procedurally generated maps, complete objectives, and gather valuable loot, but beware of the ticking clock as every minute spawns stronger enemies.

Interactive Twitch Integrations:

Have fun with your viewers! Stream the game with Twitch integration and let your audience decide your fate! Extraction or Confrontation: Choose between calling for extraction and leaving with all your valuable loot or facing a formidable final boss for even greater rewards. Survive to keep your loot and earn bonuses for your next mission.

Build up your Bunker HQ: Invest your loot to hire new mercenaries, research gear, unlock upgrades, and enhance your commanders with new traits.

No Run is the Same! Mercenaries and Commander combinations offer unique playstyles. Experiment with various gear, traits and mercenary combinations as you play through procedurally generated maps for endless variety.

Additional Features: Full controller and keyboard/mouse support, personal accessibility settings, and compatibility with SteamDeck for portable gaming.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful, including the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended, ARK: The Animated Series and ARK 2; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, My Nintendo Store and the Amazon Appstore; expectations for future growth and performance; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

