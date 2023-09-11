Solid Technology Solutions Hosting National Event For Small Business Owners To Help Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grant Dakin, owner and founder of Solid Technology Solutions Inc., an IT services company serving small business owners in Edmonton, Alberta, is officially the host of Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Grant Dakin, President of Solid Technology Solutions. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.solidtech.ca/techday2023 or call 587-557-1234 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on November 16th.

About Solid Technology Solutions Inc.

Solid Technology Solutions is an IT managed services provider, offering IT services for Alberta based businesses and healthcare providers. SolidTech offers peace of mind services to small and medium-sized local businesses through responsive and friendly service, fast and secure performance, and cost-effective IT solutions.

CONTACT: For more information, please visit our website at www.solidtech.ca or give us a call at 587-557-1234.