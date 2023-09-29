Sonic Foundry’s Global Learning Exchange™ Announces Partnership with UNINETTUNO

Partnership will extend Global Learning Exchange’s international network while supporting the organizations’ shared mission of expanding access to higher education in emerging markets around the world.

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced that its Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) business, which provides students around the world with affordable access to top-tier online learning solutions coupled with local support resources, has finalized a new partnership agreement with the International Telematic University UNINETTUNO. Per the agreement, Global Learning Exchange students will have immediate access to UNINETTUNO’s extensive variety of affordable degree programs.





Born in 1992 from a Consortium of Public Universities and the Italian Ministry of Education, UNINETTUNO became a fully accredited online international university in 2005. Based in Rome, UNINETTUNO attracts students from over 160 countries around the world with highly affordable degrees in high-demand fields including engineering, business management, and finance. UNINETTUNO operates a unique and innovative e-learning model, including an online, metaverse-based learning platform called the Island of Knowledge, where students participate in coursework via self-created avatars.

Sonic Foundry CEO, Joe Mozden, Jr., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, commenting, “The Global Learning Exchange team is honored to join forces with UNINETTUNO. Our institutions are united in their passion for student-centric innovation and with UNINETTUNO’s pivotal research in next-gen digital teaching methodologies, we’re poised to establish new standards of excellence in online learning. Additionally, all students enrolling in UNINETTUNO programs through Global Learning Exchange will have access to a Virtual Internship in their area of study, equipping them with tangible, real-world experiences that will enhance their employability at home and around the world. We can’t wait to introduce prospective students to the opportunities that are now available to them via our partnership with UNINETTUNO.”

UNINETTUNO Rector and founder Professor Maria Amato Garito added, “We are very happy to announce our partnership with GLX, a significant step in our mission to democratize access to high-quality education. This collaboration aims to make higher education accessible to young people from emerging countries, while equipping them with the tools needed to address the challenges of the global job market. This initiative is even more relevant in the current context, characterized by the youth migration from Africa to Europe and in general from emerging countries to the West. Together with GLX, we aim to support young talents in their home countries, enabling them to realize their potential and contribute to the progress and development of their nations.”

Global Learning Exchange launched its inaugural program in the Bahamas in 2022 and is currently focused on expanding into African markets, as reflected by the August launch of new GLX hubs in South Africa and Nigeria.

For additional information on Global Learning Exchange, visit www.globallearningexchange.com.

To learn more about UNINETTUNO and its offerings, visit https://www.uninettunouniversity.net/en/universita.aspx.

About Global Learning Exchange™

Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) is an innovative education solution designed to provide highly motivated students and professionals around the world with cost-effective access to life-changing higher education opportunities. Through partnerships with top US Universities and skill-based certification partners, Global Learning Exchange offers students a unique proposition: flexible online learning coupled with local, in-person support resources. In each country where its programs are available, Global Learning Exchange operates local hub facilities staffed by a team that provides admission and application assistance, career development resources, and other student support services. To learn more about how Global Learning Exchange is connecting students around the world with the resources they need to pursue their dreams, visit www.globallearningexchange.com.

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable® and Global Learning Exchange™ which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

© 2023 Sonic Foundry, Inc. product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

About UNINETTUNO

With more than 50 online undergraduate and postgraduate programs, 20,000 students from 170 countries, 5 faculties, and 100+ research projects in the field of EDUTECH, IT, and Social Issues, the International Telematic University UNINETTUNO is a leader of the European Online Universities movement. Originally born from a consortium of traditional universities, institutions, and private companies, UNINETTUNO was a pioneer of distance learning in higher education. With the aim of democratizing access to knowledge through new technologies, UNINETTUNO has developed several high-impact projects aligned with SDG’s Millennium Goals and supported governments and institutions to design digital strategies for the modernization of educational systems, particularly in the Mediterranean region and across the Arab world. Thanks to pioneering work by founder and Rector Prof. Maria Amata Garito and her teams of researchers, UNINETTUNO today offers a multilingual environment structured around solid education methodologies and has been recognized and awarded by the international Community as a quality destination for distance and online learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results, and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

