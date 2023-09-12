Sopheon Sets New Standard for InnovationOps

Steady march of quarterly enhancements positions Accolade as leading choice for innovation and product professionals

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, announced the launch of Accolade 16.0, featuring improved collaboration capabilities, enhanced scenario planning and easier financial management through an expanded integration with Acclaim Projects . Accolade strengthens innovation and governance processes, and helps companies improve time-to-value.

The release of Accolade 16.0 reflects Sopheon’s recognition of the growing industry adoption of InnovationOps, a holistic framework for operationalizing innovation from incremental to breakthrough across all areas of the company. Companies that embrace InnovationOps can effectively scale innovation for consistent and profitable growth. Accolade 16.0 highlights include:

Expanded Acclaim Projects integration, which results in improved cost management. Managers can track the percentage of expenses that can be capitalized for better financial management. Additionally, project, schedule and financial health scores provide deeper insights into the status of innovation projects.

Enhancements to scenario planning and prioritization that make it easier than ever to find and add any project to the Portfolio Planner. An improved workflow leads to greater efficiencies throughout the innovation process.

Improved collaboration simplifies the process of connecting communication channels and enhances collaborative editing.

New user interface simplifies resource and scenario planning. Accolade 16.0 enhances the look and feel of the interface for improvements when viewing available project resources.

“In this version of Accolade, Sopheon has completely reimagined resource and capacity planning,” said Mike Bauer, chief product officer of Sopheon. “In addition to resulting in better product and portfolio decisions, these improvements help keep innovation programs heading in the proper strategic direction. Over the past year, Sopheon has made enormous strides in Accolade’s capabilities. Our commitment to regular quarterly updates is designed to ensure that Accolade continues to set the industry standard for enterprise innovation management.”

Accolade is the industry’s most complete InnovationOps tool for managing strategy, governance and portfolios. It connects entire organizations and empowers product and innovation teams to be strategic and agile when responding to marketplace change and when delivering new products. The full transparency provided by Accolade makes it possible for companies to oversee governance, portfolio and strategy at an executive and leadership level, as well as manage products and projects at a team member level.

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at www.sopheon.com .

To experience the power of Sopheon’s InnovationOps software, visit Accolade ® , Acclaim™ Ideas , Acclaim™ Projects and Acclaim™ Products .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON: SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented in over 50 countries by hundreds of blue-chip customers, including the three most recent winners of the PDMA’s Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim™ are trademarks of Sopheon plc.