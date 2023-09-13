SourceScrub Named a Leader in G2’s M&A and Financial Research Software Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SourceScrub LLC, the leading deal-sourcing platform, today announced that its software has been named a Leader in G2’s ratings for both the M&A and Financial Research Software categories.

Overall, SourceScrub has earned an average of 4.5 stars out of a maximum of 5 from users providing reviews on G2, and G2’s methodology has given SourceScrub’s software strong scores in momentum and market presence. G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace.

SourceScrub is an “indispensable tool for developing new investment deal flow,” SourceScrub user Sam P. said in a G2 review. “SourceScrub is a key part of the investment process at my fund. Few other tools offer the same breadth of information for proprietary sourcing that SourceScrub does, and the integration of humans into the data ingestion process is something I have found to truly differentiate the data the platform produces.”

In G2’s newly released Fall 2023 reports, SourceScrub has earned a Leader position in G2’s Americas Grid for M&A Software. Products in the Americas Grid are ranked by customer satisfaction and regional market presence (a measure of market share, seller size and social impact), according to G2.

“G2 is the direct voice of the customer, which is what makes the distinction of being recognized as a G2 category leader so satisfying,” commented Josh Giglio, VP of Product at SourceScrub. “In an increasingly crowded category, SourceScrub’s commitment to cover every source of private company data, as well as our AI-driven dealmaking capabilities, continue to set us apart from our competitors.”

In G2’s Financial Research Momentum Grid, SourceScrub has earned a position in the upper right Momentum Leaders quadrant. A product’s Momentum score is calculated by G2’s proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum, according to G2. The top right quadrant contains the software with the leading scores on Satisfaction and Momentum.

About SourceScrub

SourceScrub is the leading Deal Sourcing Platform for investment and M&A teams looking to research, find, and connect with founder-owned companies. Founded in 2015, SourceScrub leverages AI and on-demand data operations to provide rich deal-ready data, unique insights from over 150,000 interconnected sources, and an AI-driven platform to give firms a decisive advantage so they never miss a deal.

Contact for media: [email protected].