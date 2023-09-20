Star Mountain Capital Adds Former Blackstone Director, Michael Goldstein to Portfolio Management Team

Star Mountain Capital, a rapidly growing employee-owned specialized investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion AUM, focused on delivering systematic alpha and low market correlated returns from the lower middle-market, announced that Michael Goldstein, former executive at Blackstone and KKR, joins as a Director focused on portfolio management.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management (committed capital including debt facilities as of 8/31/2023) focused on investing in established, private small and medium-sized businesses in the North American lower middle-market, is pleased to announce that Michael Goldstein has joined as a Director focused on portfolio management, investments, risk management, valuations and reporting. Star Mountain’s senior team, as well as its Senior Advisors / Operating Partners, are aligned with Star Mountain’s investors by investing their personal capital and sharing in the firm’s carried interest along with 100% of its U.S. full-time employees.

“We are excited to continually develop and bring large market best practices to the lower middle-market enhancing the value for all Star Mountain’s stakeholders and portfolio companies,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO. “Michael’s portfolio management and valuations experience at Blackstone and KKR as well as his analytical rigor will be a great addition to our growing team.”

“I am thrilled to join Star Mountain’s impressive and aligned team and am exciting to be invested into and aligned with the opportunities in this less competitive market segment especially given the current aging demographic and high interest rate market environment,” said Michael Goldstein.

Mr. Goldstein has 10+ years of experience in strategic portfolio management, risk management and valuations from leading alternative investment managers including Blackstone and KKR.

Mr. Goldstein was most recently a Director at Blackstone within their $30+ billion Tactical Opportunities investment business. His responsibilities included investment analysis, due diligence, valuations and investment structuring. He was also responsible for supporting investor relations and client reporting.

Prior to Blackstone, he was a Senior Associate at KKR within the Finance, Valuations & Client Partner Group.

Mr. Goldstein began his finance career as an Associate at JPMorgan Chase within the investment bank rotational program and spent more than 3 years in the Risk Analytics department.

Mr. Goldstein graduated from SUNY Binghamton with a degree in Economics. He received an MBA from American University and a Master’s in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also holds a Series 99 from FINRA.

About Star Mountain

With approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management (committed capital including debt facilities as of 8/31/2023), Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into the North American lower middle-market through two complementary investment strategies: (i) direct debt and equity investing and (ii) secondaries (acquiring LP interests and direct assets and making primary LP commitments) and NAV loans to funds. Star Mountain believes these complementary strategies provide data-enhanced, scalable, diversified, and customizable access for its institutional and high-net-worth investors to established businesses that generally have at least $15 million in annual revenues and under $50 million in EBITDA. Its investors include public pensions, private pensions, insurance companies, commercial banks, endowments, foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Star Mountain is 100% employee-owned and shares its profits with 100% of its U.S. full-time employees as part of its focus on maximizing value for its stakeholders and investors through alignment of interests.

Since 2010 through August 2023, Star Mountain has made over 200 direct investments in businesses and over 40 secondary / fund investments within its Collaborative Ecosystem®, focused on the North American lower middle-market. One of Star Mountain’s specialties is seeking current cash income for investors that is materially above the typical yields found in the public markets, often accompanied with potential long-term capital gains equity returns and low correlation to public markets through its distinctive origination, underwriting and value-added investment capabilities.

Star Mountain was recently named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

For the fourth straight year, Star Mountain was again named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business as well as once again one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments.

Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development including in underserved areas and communities. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America ®.

Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio.

