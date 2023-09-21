Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Commemorates Thirteenth Consecutive Annual Increase with CAGR of Approximately 20%

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.53 to $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payable on November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2023, and raises the company’s annual dividend rate to $2.28 per share.





Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 at $0.05 per share of outstanding Common Stock, and increased its dividend consecutively each year over the past 13 years at a CAGR of approximately 20%.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 37,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at https://stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. Our forward-looking statements, and the risks and uncertainties related thereto, include, but are not limited to, those described under the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as:

our ability to preserve, grow and leverage our brands;

the acceptance of the company’s products and changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or spending behavior and our ability to anticipate or react to them; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, platforms, reformulations, or other innovations;

the costs associated with, and the successful execution and effects of, our existing and any future business opportunities, expansions, initiatives, strategies, investments and plans, including our Reinvention Plan;

the impacts of partner investments and changes in the availability and cost of labor including any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts;

the ability of our business partners, suppliers and third-party providers to fulfill their responsibilities and commitments;

higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of coffee, dairy, energy, water, raw materials, or product ingredients;

the impact of significant increases in logistics costs;

unfavorable global or regional economic conditions and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, or deflation;

inherent risks of operating a global business including geopolitical considerations related to our business in China and any potential negative effects stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine;

failure to attract or retain key executive or partner talent or successfully transition executives;

the potential negative effects of incidents involving food or beverage-borne illnesses, tampering, adulteration, contamination or mislabeling;

negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, partners, board of directors, founder, operations, business performance, or prospects;

potential negative effects of a material breach, failure, or corruption of our information technology systems or those of our direct and indirect business partners, suppliers or third-party providers, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws;

our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) efforts and any reaction related thereto such as the rise in opposition to ESG and inclusion and diversity efforts;

risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs or impairment in recorded value;

the impact of foreign currency translation, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar;

the impact of substantial competition from new entrants, consolidations by competitors, and other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets;

the impact of changes in U.S. tax law and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented, including on tax rates and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022;

the impact of health epidemics, pandemics or other public health events on our business and financial results, and the risk of negative economic impacts and related regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place, including restrictions on business operations or social distancing requirements, and the duration and efficacy of such restrictions;

failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions or similar laws or regulations; and

the impact of significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations.

A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Starbucks Contact, Investor Relations:

Tiffany Willis



[email protected]

Starbucks Contact, Media:

Reggie Borges



[email protected]