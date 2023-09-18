Stem Expands its India Center of Excellence

Strategic investment will support the company’s global growth, drive operational leverage, and enhance customer value.

GURGAON, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy software and services, today announced a new state-of-the-art office in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, India. As the company’s global Center of Excellence, Stem is investing in the region to help it support customers around the world, while driving operational excellence in critical areas such as software development, customer operations, data science, and technology. The 42,000 square feet space can double its current capacity as Stem scales for future growth.





Sushain Sharma, Managing Director (India) of Stem, said, “We are thrilled to launch our Center of Excellence in Gurgaon, India. With this new office, we look forward to strengthening our operations, providing better customer service, and accelerating innovation for our clients. Our growing India presence helps Stem provide 24/7 customer service to all geographies and gives us the opportunity to drive the clean energy transition with some of the most talented people in the field.”

Stem India has grown significantly over the past two years and now represents approximately 23% of the company’s global workforce. With premier academic institutions and the fourth-largest renewable energy installed capacity in the world, India is a hub for top technical and renewable energy talent. Together with the rest of its global team, Stem can harness that collective value for customers and lead the clean energy transition through collaboration, innovation, and unparalleled energy expertise.

Located in one of India’s most sought-after technology business centers, the office is in a LEED® Platinum certified building and has been designed to promote productivity, creativity, and collaboration. Access to more connected public transport offers more sustainable commutes to and from Delhi making Stem’s new office an ideal location for its teams to work and collaborate.

Learn more about Stem India at linkedin.com/company/stem-inc/.

About Stem

Stem provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena® enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions that can improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and EV fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

