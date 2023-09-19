Stephens Appoints Leigh Ann Biernat Executive Vice President and Head of Public Finance Practice

Long Serving Public Finance Leader Dennis Hunt to Retire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stephens, an independent financial services firm, today announced that Leigh Ann Biernat has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Stephens Public Finance Practice effective January 1, 2024. Dennis Hunt, who joined Stephens Public Finance practice in 1993 and has led the group since 2015, announced his retirement effective December 31, 2023.





“Public Finance was core to Stephens foundation and remains a pillar of our success,” said Warren Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens. “Since taking over leadership, Dennis’ strategic plan for Public Finance has created considerable value to our clients. Dennis saw opportunities in key southern markets and built a team of bankers who remain solid resources for the communities where we live and serve. Leigh Ann will assume the leadership on January 1, 2024 continuing our commitment to excellence that has defined Stephens Public Finance.”

“It has been an honor to work with the Stephens family over the years and a privilege to lead our amazing group of talented professionals in Public Finance,” said Mr. Hunt. “Our bankers are well positioned to serve the needs and evolving priorities of our clients. The team is guided by what we call ‘The Stephens Approach’—clients first, unvarnished advice, total commitment to teamwork. Leigh Ann is perfectly situated to increase our market share by helping more and more communities realize their potential.”

Ms. Biernat joined the firm as a member of the Public Finance Department in 2015 and works with issuers of taxable and tax-exempt financings as both underwriter and financial advisor. Prior to Stephens, Ms. Biernat held senior management roles in both state and local government where she was responsible for issuing and administering a variety of bonds. Ms. Biernat is a CPA, a registered Municipal Advisor Representative, Municipal Securities Representative, Registered Investment Advisor and a registered Uniform State Law Securities Agent.

”Our public finance practice has had a great impact working with clients to realize their vision and critical objectives,” said Ms. Biernat. “I am grateful for Dennis’s leadership over the years, and for the support of the Stephens’ family, who remain fully committed to growing this business which has been core to the firm since its inception, some 90 years ago. I am excited to further our efforts in this role.”

About Stephens

“Stephens” (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

Contacts

Media:

Chenoa Taitt, Stephens Inc.



212-891-1742 / [email protected]