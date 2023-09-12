SuperBuzz – The Leader in AI Marketing Technology, Partners with Leading Marketing Agency to Ignite Online Sales

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2023) – SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (“SuperBuzz” or the “Company“), – SuperBuzz, a renowned name in the industry, is thrilled to announce a game-changing collaboration with a top-tier marketing agency to accelerate its online marketing and sales initiatives. This strategic partnership aims to bolster SuperBuzz’s presence in the digital marketplace, drive brand recognition, and ultimately boost sales to new heights.

SuperBuzz has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge products and services to its customers. This new venture underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences by providing easy access to its exceptional range of products through online channels.

The partnership with the leading marketing agency comes as a response to the evolving consumer landscape, where online shopping and e-commerce have become integral to the purchasing process. SuperBuzz recognizes the importance of meeting customers where they are and providing a seamless online shopping experience. This collaboration is poised to leverage the agency’s extensive expertise in digital marketing, e-commerce strategies, and data-driven insights.

Key highlights of this exciting partnership include:

Enhanced Digital Presence: SuperBuzz will benefit from the marketing agency’s prowess in digital advertising, search engine optimization, and social media marketing to increase its online visibility and attract a wider audience.

Streamlined Online Sales: The partnership aims to optimize the e-commerce platform, making it user-friendly and efficient for customers to browse, select, and purchase SuperBuzz products effortlessly.

Data-Driven Strategies: Leveraging advanced analytics and consumer insights, the collaboration will enable SuperBuzz to tailor its marketing campaigns to meet customer preferences and demand, ensuring a more personalized shopping experience.

SuperBuzz’s CEO, Mr. Liran Brenner, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SuperBuzz. We are committed to delivering excellence to our customers, and this strategic alliance will empower us to do so in the digital realm. With our partner’s expertise, we are confident that we will reach new heights in online sales.”

As SuperBuzz and its new partner embark on this exciting journey, customers can anticipate a seamless and enriching online shopping experience. Stay tuned for upcoming promotions and offers as SuperBuzz continues to redefine the boundaries of innovation.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-3 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz’s AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses’ unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company’s business is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

