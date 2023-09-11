Suprema America and BioConnect Expand their Partnership to Deliver the Next Generation of Biometric Physical Security

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continuing a rich history globally, spanning over a decade, Suprema America and BioConnect have agreed to form a collaborative sales and support structure to deliver an exceptional customer and integrated solution experience. With an unmatched synergy of industry expertise, BioConnect’s award winning Trust platform will continue to integrate the current and next generation of Suprema’s facial and fingerprint readers and provide deep integration with the leading PAC providers.









“Suprema America is steadfast in our commitment to delivering seamless biometric integration solutions with a diverse array of access control systems while providing exceptional customer service to our valued clients. In alignment with this vision, we are delighted to announce BioConnect’s official designation as a value-added reseller of Suprema America. BioConnect brings its long history and Trust Platform that bridges most access control platforms to Suprema’s powerful biometric devices to be deployed across the US. This new beginning will create a very cohesive partnership predicated on the strengths of each of our companies. Both our respective customers will see seamless integration, technological superiority, and excellence in support”, stated Bob McKee, President, Suprema America.

With over 2500 customers, BioConnect was recognized as the top performing Suprema partner globally from 2020-2022 and will continue to support the System Integrator community to deliver solutions with its Trust Platform to North America’s most security conscious and complex enterprise environments. As part of the expanded partnership, BioConnect will be integrating Suprema’s BioStation 3, the first of Suprema’s 3rd generation biometric readers. The state-of-the-art facial authentication reader employs a deep learning AI-based engine and is complemented with the industry’s strongest anti-spoofing detection along with features such as VoIP, intercom and real-time video monitoring. Attendees of GSX are encouraged to learn more at the Suprema booth #3250.

“BioConnect has been working with Suprema for the last decade to bring a scalable integration platform to their industry leading line of biometric readers and have successfully executed projects of varying complexity, ranging from straightforward implementations to highly scalable solutions. We are thrilled to have established a closer collaboration with the Suprema America team and deliver an exceptional solution and customer experience”, commented Edsel Shreve, General Manager, Physical Access Security, at BioConnect.

Built by IT professionals for IT professionals, BioConnect provides an enterprise biometric authentication & security platform to establish stronger identity trust for the protection of the most valuable enterprise assets, their people, data and IP. For four consecutive years, BioConnect’s Trust Platform has received innovation awards from the Security Industry Association (SIA) along with being named a top quadrant leader in Access Control by Frost & Sullivan in 2022. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2010, fast forward to today with over 2,500 customers predominantly in the USA and over 60 integration and strategic partnerships with leading security industry providers such as AMAG, Assa Abloy, Brivo, Convergint, Genetec, Johnson Controls, Lenel, and Software House.

Suprema is a leading global provider of access control, time and attendance, and biometrics solutions. By combining world-renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema has introduced multiple innovations to the security industry over the last two decades. Suprema’s extensive portfolio range includes biometric access control systems, time and attendance solutions, live fingerprint scanners, mobile authentication solutions, and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema is named among the world’s top 50 security manufacturers and has a worldwide sales network in over 140 countries with the number one market share in biometric access control in the EMEA region.

