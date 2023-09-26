Syneos Health Names Terttu Haring President, Clinical Sites & Patients

Industry Veteran to Play Critical Role in Leading Global Clinical Operations, Cultivating Site Relationships, Empowering Patients and Shaping Innovative Clinical Trial Solutions

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, has announced the appointment of Terttu Haring, MD, as President, Clinical Sites & Patients. With nearly 30 years of experience, Dr. Haring will lead the global clinical operations organization to drive exceptional delivery, quality and data integrity for customers, while ensuring a positive experience for sponsors, sites and patients. Her investigator background, and technology and data experience, will empower the Clinical Sites & Patients team to execute data-driven solutions that produce strong results for customers.

Under Dr. Haring’s guidance, Syneos Health will continue to nurture its heritage of scientific and therapeutic expertise across global clinical operations. Dr. Haring will also empower the Clinical Sites & Patients team to leverage the Company’s in-depth local regulatory experience, with its expanding global footprint, to better connect patients and sites worldwide. Fueled by advanced data, analytics and insights from sources such as Syneos Health’s Patient Voice Consortium, the team is leveraging technology and deep enterprise expertise to execute more representative clinical trial research.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dr. Haring’s appointment adds to a growing team of global therapeutic experts at Syneos Health who design and execute fit-for-purpose solutions that deliver high-quality results for customers across the clinical to commercial continuum.

“As the clinical trial landscape rapidly evolves, a steadfast focus on designing the best protocols, enabling sites and site networks, and empowering patients is key for successful clinical trial execution and product commercialization,” said Michael Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Syneos Health. “We are thrilled to welcome Terttu to our organization to help us advance our operating model to more effectively execute clinical operations that meet industry, customer, partner and patient needs. Her relentless focus on execution and quality will continue to build our patient-centered clinical trial solutions that enable sponsors to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patients’ lives.”

With decades of pharma and CRO experience, Dr. Haring most recently held multiple leadership roles at Sanofi, with escalating responsibility across Clinical Research, Trial Operations and Data Management, and Clinical Innovation. She began her research career at Kendle International, a CRO acquired by INC Research, which then became Syneos Health.

“I am passionate about unlocking the potential of clinical trials for all patients – leveraging digital health, data science and site productivity enhancements for optimized operations,” said Dr. Haring. “I look forward to leveraging Syneos Health’s vast enterprise to deliver for sponsors and bring patients and sites more actively together – meeting and anticipating the needs of all stakeholders in the clinical trial ecosystem.”

