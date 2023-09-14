Syxsense Expands Partnership with Climb Channel Solutions to Scale Global Access to Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in unified security and endpoint management (USEM) solutions, today announced an expanded global strategic channel partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, an international speciality technology distributor, to provide USEM solutions worldwide. The partnership will further drive efficient and sustainable growth among U.K.-based enterprises and expand the reach of Syxsense’s USEM solutions globally.





“We’re excited to be expanding our channel program in the UK and around the globe with Climb Channel Solutions’ expertise and extensive network,” said Jose Rangel, Vice President of Global Channels at Syxsense. “Climb Channel Solutions will help us sustain and scale the success we’ve seen this fiscal year in providing innovative, unified security and endpoint management solutions to our growing list of clients.”

Syxsense’s portfolio will enable Climb’s customers to manage and secure every endpoint through a single console with powerful features like Zero Trust device attestation, mobile device management, and more. Driven by Cortex, Syxsense’s no-code, drag-and-drop visual designer, IT and security administrators can quickly build complex automated workflows and sequences for software deployment, patch management, vulnerability scanning and remediation, and compliance reporting. Syxsense will provide support through sales, technical training, and co-marketing throughout the entire sales lifecycle.

“Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organisations,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “As cyber threats continue to escalate in sophistication and frequency, it is critical that we not only provide the right tools and products, but also the crucial training required to meet the ever-growing cybersecurity challenges businesses experience. We’re excited to achieve that vision through this new partnership with Syxsense.”

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global speciality IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).

