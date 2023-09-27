T-knife Therapeutics Announces Four Presentations at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor-based immunotherapies that deliver transformational benefits to cancer patients, today announced four poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting which will take place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

“We are excited to share the breadth of our platform technologies in four poster presentations at SITC,” stated Peggy Sotiropoulou, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of T-knife. “T-knife is unveiling newly identified, next generation PRAME T-cell receptor therapy (TCR-T) candidates, combining high-affinity T-cell receptors with CD8 co-receptor and switch receptor constructs. We are also excited to share novel data from our toolbox of next-generation technologies, including tailored CD8 co-receptors and switch receptors designed to enhance T cell function and potency. Finally, we are presenting new data further validating our platform as a powerful tool for the identification of immunogenic epitopes for tumor associated antigens and the discovery of TCRs with best-in-class potential.”

Poster Presentations:

Title: T-knife’s MyT™ platform for unbiased discovery of most abundant and immunogenic T-cell epitopes
Abstract No: 367
Date/Time: Friday, November 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
   
   
Title: Enhanced anti-tumor activity and T-cell fitness of 2nd-generation MAGE-A1 TCR T-cells incorporating distinct CD8 co-receptor designs
Abstract No: 375
Date/Time: Friday, November 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
   
   
Title: High-affinity PRAME TCRs synergize with tailored CD8 co-receptor and switch receptors to generate potential best-in-class PRAME-targeting TCR-T therapy
Abstract No: 394
Date/Time: Saturday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT
   
   
Title: Counteracting TCR-T cell dysfunction in solid tumors through combination of FAS-based switch receptors and CD8-coreceptor
Abstract No: 368
Date/Time: Saturday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT

About T-knife Therapeutics
T-knife is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor-based immunotherapies that deliver transformational benefits to cancer patients. Focused on T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts), the company’s unique approach leverages its proprietary MyTTM platform and a suite of technologies to enable the advancement of next-generation TCR-Ts for solid tumor cancers.

T-knife is advancing a portfolio of TCR-T product candidates against targets with high unmet medical need, including cancer testis antigens and commonly shared tumor-driving neoantigens. The company’s lead program targeting MAGE-A1 positive solid tumors is in a Phase 1/2 clinical study. T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.

T-knife Therapeutics, Inc.
Camille Landis
Chief Business Officer / Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

