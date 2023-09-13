T-Mobile to Offer All-New iPhone 15 Lineup

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a gorgeous new durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system with a powerful 48MP Main camera, and USB-C. T-Mobile will also offer iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, the A17 Pro chip, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds. Customers, including businesses, will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup beginning Friday, September 15, with availability on Friday, September 22.





Starting this Friday, September 15, new and existing T-Mobile customers, can choose from the following offers:

Get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

Get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible device.

Pick up any iPhone 15 model and get $700 off the second one when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line.

…all with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

T-Mobile for Business customers can get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Business Next and eligible Business Unlimited plans. Or iPhone 15 on Us when switching to T-Mobile with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax on an eligible Business Unlimited plan — no trade required.

And at Metro by T-Mobile, the undisputed leader in prepaid wireless, anyone can get $300 off iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in via instant rebate when they switch and verify ID on Metro’s most popular plan starting September 22. With Metro by T-Mobile, customers have no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises, meaning Nada Yada Yada.

For more details at T-Mobile, head to www.t-mobile.com. T-Mobile for Business customers, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. Metro customers can check www.metrobyt-mobile.com on September 22 for more information.

For more details on iPhone 15 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. $35 device connection charge due at sale. iPhone: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999 – iPhone 15 Pro 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Save $1000: Apple iPhone 11 Pro; Save $830: Apple iPhone 14; Save $400: Apple iPhone 7) required. Up to $1,000 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Apple Watch: If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and remaining balance on all devices at full price becomes due (e.g., $529.99 – Apple Watch S9 45mm ALM). Qualifying credit, service, and additional line (2+ total) required. If you have cancelled wearable lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. $300 via bill credits on lower-priced device; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

Metro Offer: Deal isn’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or were with Metro or T-Mobile in the past 180 days. When you bring your ID, we’ll validate your name, address, and date of birth in an independent database. A connection charge of $25 may apply.

