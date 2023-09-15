Tenet and Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2023) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that its Cubeler Inc. subsidiary (“Cubeler”) and Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (“CPB Canada”), have entered into a strategic alliance agreement related to the marketing and promotion of the Cubeler® Business Hub and CPB Canada’s service offering.

“With this partnership, Cubeler will have the opportunity to work very closely with Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (https://cpbcan.ca/) and its membership base, which aligns perfectly with Cubeler’s core target market,” said Marc Pearson, VP, Global Channels and Alliances at Cubeler. “In return, CPB Canada and its members will benefit from the services that are available in the Cubeler® Business Hub, which will give the association and its members greater visibility within the SME marketplace in Canada,” added Pearson.

CPB Canada is a member-based association, a national certifying body, and the leading professional and career development organization for bookkeepers in Canada. Its mission is to create a diverse professional community that inspires excellence, builds meaningful connections, and fosters innovation and learning. CPB Canada has over 2,100 members who, as of the end of 2022, were collectively providing bookkeeping services to approximately 100,000 Canadian SMEs.

“CPB Canada is pleased to create a strategic alliance with Cubeler. In doing so, we enable our members to benefit themselves and assist their clients further via the support and access to the Cubeler® Business Hub,” said Rick Johal, Chief Executive Officer, CPB Canada. “With our members being the financial conduit to Canada’s SME marketplace, we recognize the importance of bookkeeping professionals who drive the effective use and automation of financial data for small and medium-sized businesses across Canada,” added Johal.

The announcement of the collaboration between Cubeler and CPB Canada will be followed by the creation of a business plan to ensure the success of the strategic alliance agreement. As membership grows within the Cubeler® Business Hub, Tenet plans to leverage the SME data collected on the platform to develop and commercialize business intelligence reports as well as data-driven and analytics products that the Company is planning to offer through its Tenoris3 data science subsidiary.

Tenet is also pleased to announce Cubeler’s participation in CPB Canada’s IGNITE 2023 Conference in Toronto, Canada from September 19-22, 2023 (https://cpbcan.ca/events-learning/igniteconference.html). The conference will bring together Canada’s community of bookkeeping and accounting professionals, chartered professional accountants, CFOs, managers and controllers along with a range of industry partners. It will offer peer networking, over 50 hours of professional development sessions, an expansive tradeshow, and a range of social events.

“In addition to our new strategic alliance with CPB Canada, Cubeler’s participation in the IGNITE 2023 conference will provide an opportunity to connect with CPB Canada’s network and showcase the benefits of Cubeler® Business Hub membership,” added Pearson.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com.

About CPB Canada:

CPB Canada is the largest and fastest-growing professional association for bookkeepers in Canada. CPB Canada maintains the national bookkeeping standard in the accounting profession through the Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designation. These standards guide the knowledge, business practices, and ethical standards required for professional bookkeepers to be certified in the accounting industry. Now more than 2,100 members and growing, CPB Canada continues to provide support and a sense of belonging to our members – helping bookkeepers gain professional recognition in the world of accounting. For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.cpbcan.ca.

