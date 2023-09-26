Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Files Special Meeting Materials

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2023) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, is pleased to announce that it has filed the meeting materials (the “Meeting Materials“) in connection with a special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on October 26, 2023 at 10:00am EST (the “Meeting“). Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the Meeting in-person and also access the Meeting via the Internet or by telephone. Further information regarding the Meeting can be found in the Meeting Materials filed under the Company’s profile at www.SEDARPLUS.ca. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2023 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting and are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Meeting Materials.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to increase the size of the Board to five directors, to elect additional independent directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders and to approve the issuance of CAD$7,720,000 of securities of the Corporation to certain “related parties” of the Corporation.

Mayco Quiroz, a current director of the Corporation, has determined to resign his position effective as of the close of the Meeting in order to take up the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Company. As a result, the Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interests of the Corporation to appoint a new independent director to replace Mr. Quiroz on the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has also determined it to be in the best interest of the Company to increase the size of the Board to five directors from the current four directors in order to appoint an additional independent director and is seeking the authorization of the Shareholders in this regard. Please see the Meeting Materials for information regarding the Company’s nominees and other important information.

Applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange require that the Corporation obtain “minority approval” (as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101) for the issuance of securities to related parties in connection with a private placement financing of the Company (the “Offering“). Please see the press releases dated June 29, 2028, August 18, 2023 and September 8, 2023 for more information regarding the Offering. As a result, at the Meeting the Company shall seek approval from the minority shareholders of the Company for the issuance of securities in connection with the Offering to certain related parties. Please see the Meeting Materials for more information.

For further information regarding the business items to be considered at the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders should review and consider the Meeting Materials, which contain important information concerning the Meeting and the matters to be considered by the Company’s shareholders. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available at https://www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/PKK and on Tenet’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com

