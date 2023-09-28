Textron Aviation proudly celebrates 30 years of excellence at the Greensboro Service Center

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its factory-owned service center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, this facility supports customers in the mid-Atlantic region and provides quality maintenance and modification services from a dedicated team of experts. Employees marked the milestone anniversary with a celebration event earlier this month.









Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and part centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG support.

“During the past three decades, we have developed strong relationships with customers in Greensboro and throughout the southeastern region, and they count on our skilled team to provide factory-direct service and support to their aircraft,” said Jeff Dowden, general manager, Textron Aviation Greensboro Service Center. “They know they can trust us to support them wherever they are.”

“What better place than a company service center to take care of my Cessna?” said Robert Fiscella, long-time Cessna Citation customer. “The team in Greensboro takes great interest in my aircraft and in their workmanship — every time my airplane leaves the service center, it looks like new.”

The Greensboro facility opened in 1993 as a company-owned Cessna Citation Service Center. Over the years the facility has grown and expanded its services to include scheduled maintenance, overhauls and modifications, AOG support, paint, interior refurbishments, and avionics for a number of current and legacy Textron Aviation customers and products, including Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.

“Our team is dedicated to providing superior customer service and support to customers 24/7,” said Tracy Leopold, vice president, North American Service Centers. “This 30th anniversary milestone would not have been possible if not for their passion and knowledge.”

Textron Aviation’s support organization includes 20 company-owned full-service centers located around the world with expert service engineers dedicated to keeping customers moving and aircraft performing at the highest possible level.

About Textron Aviation service

Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation’s jet and turboprop customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation’s service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kate Flavin



+1.31.517.1419



[email protected]

txtav.com