The Next Era of Wireless Cellular Research Continues to Unfold

New 5G Americas white paper outlines recent global initiatives for next generation wireless and investigates three key technologies: Full Duplex, Joint Communication and Sensing (JCAS), and Intelligent Surfaces.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faster data speeds, improved latency, advanced AI integration, and revolutionary connectivity will be part of the next frontier of global wireless communications. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond in the Americas, has introduced a white paper titled ‘State of Mobile Network Evolution’ which provides updates on global initiatives and advances in next generation wireless technologies such as Full Duplex, JCAS, and Intelligent Surfaces.





Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas said, “5G and 5G-Advanced continue to have a long runway for innovation throughout this decade, even as next generation work is established. We are witnessing a new chapter of research on the next generation of wireless being outlined by key entities around the world.”

‘State of Mobile Network Evolution’ delves into the evolution of Full Duplex communication, from static to dynamic TDD, to innovations in Sub-Band Full Duplex. It explores enhancements to efficiency and spectral use, detailing design goals, challenges, and pivotal technology catalysts. The paper also highlights the 3GPP’s role in this evolution within 5G-Advanced and its journey toward 6G.

The paper further explores JCAS, evolving networks from ‘listen-and-talk’ to ‘see-and-feel,’ unlocking new services. It covers applications, positioning, design goals, challenges, and tech enablers. In addition, it covers intelligent surfaces that will enhance wireless channels via environment manipulation, addressing motivation for use, actual use cases, design, challenges, and tech catalysts.

Key topics covered in this latest 5G Americas white paper include:

Overview of premier national and regional initiatives (US, Canada, China, Japan, Europe, Korea)

Advances in the Evolution of Full Duplex Communication

Joint Communications and Sensing (JCAS)

Intelligent Surfaces

According to Ali Khayrallah, Senior Technical Advisor at Ericsson and co-leader of the white paper said, “5G continues to make significant progress while new 6G research unfolds. The broader picture for next generation wireless is gradually coming into focus with significant regional and national initiatives on core ITU and 3GPP 6G activities that herald the shift from research to standards, industrialization, and the eventual fruition of services and products.”

Yi Huang, Principal Engineer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and working group co-leader of this 5G Americas project stated, “Next generation wireless technologies will be essential to unlock new experiences for consumers and to enable new services for industries. 5G Advanced technologies will pave the path towards a completely new, connected future, and ultimately to 6G innovations.”

