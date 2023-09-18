Theratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its third quarter ended August 31, 2023, on Tuesday, September 26 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The call will be hosted by Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lévesque will be joined by other members of the management team, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christian Marsolais and Global Commercial Officer, Mr. John Leasure, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Conference Call Date September 26, 2023 Conference Call Time 8:30 a.m. EDT Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3ghrwkyd Dial in 1-888-317-6003 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) Access Code 9250897

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘ Past Events’ .

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and Twitter.

Contacts: