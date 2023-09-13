Therma Bright Adds Hero LifeCare as Northeast Venowave Distribution Partner

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2023) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), developer and partner in a wide-range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, announced today the Company has signed Hero LifeCare (herolifecare.com) to be a U.S. distribution partner for marketing and selling the Venowave device.

Hero LifeCare (“Hero”), a large healthcare and emergency device and solutions company, together with its subsidiary Rapid Oxygen, manufacturers and markets innovative healthcare and emergency response products, including the R15, an FDA cleared first aid emergency oxygen device developed in conjunction with the University of Michigan and designed to be placed next to a fire extinguisher or AED. The new distributor sees the Venowave presenting sales opportunities to its current and growing customer base similar to the R15.

“We’re excited to welcome Hero LifeCare as our distribution partner for our Venowave device,” continued Rob Fia. “This partner has deep connections and relationships with large medical and healthcare practices, as well as direct to consumer opportunities through its e-commerce site – herolifecare.com. Hero seeks innovative health tech solutions to help their patients and customers address a variety of health-related issues and/or symptoms, which led to the meeting of our two companies. They believe the Venowave will present another innovative medical solution to their clients to further expand their product offerings and growth.”

Hero LifeCare will initially use the nine (9) temporary CMS CPT® and HCPCS codes that other U.S. distribution partners are currently using, while the Company awaits CMS approval on the permanent CPT® and HCPCS.

The Company looks forward to providing more information as it becomes available on expanding its distribution partners across the U.S. for its Venowave device and the unique permanent CPT® and HCPCS codes process.

About Hero LifeCare

Hero LifeCare (“Hero”) focuses on developing and marketing technologically advanced products, devices, and software to improve emergency response, safety, and healthcare. Hero manufactures and distributes third party innovative healthcare and emergency response products through its direct salesforce and online at herolifecare.com. Hero’s subsidiary Rapid Oxygen Company, manufactures the R15, a first aid oxygen generator developed in conjunction with the University of Michigan and located in schools, airports, workplaces, convention centers, government buildings, and homes. The emergency oxygen device does not require a prescription and may be located anywhere, used by anyone, anytime. Hero is also developing the Smart Hero Station, which is intended to significantly improve public safety and provide a smart response to emergencies.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements relate to future events such as the commercialization and sales of Venowave and related technology as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180437