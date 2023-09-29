Therma Bright Announces New CFO

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2023) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), developer and partner in a wide-range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric Myung, CPA, CA, has taken on the role of CFO. Mr. Myung will assume his CFO role effective immediately.

Mr. Myung is a senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc., providing CFO, accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and US exchanges. Mr. Myung is a CPA, CA and holds a Master of Accounting degree from University of Waterloo. Mr. Myung served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. Previously, Mr. Myung worked at a public accounting firm focused on small and medium business for seven years.

Mr. Myung succeeds Mr. Victor Hugo, who has served as the Company’s CFO since July 2018. The Company thanks Mr. Hugo for his valued services.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with Victor over the last several years. Victor has provided invaluable CFO services in advancing the Company forward. We wish Victor all the best in his future endeavors. I’d also like to welcome Eric Myung and Marrelli support services to the Therma Bright team. Eric has many years of experience acting for public companies in a wide variety of industries. Eric and Marrelli Services provide cost effective financial services that are ideal for the Company.”

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

