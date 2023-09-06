Transcend named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Assessment

“Transcend fully automates many of the cumbersome and menial aspects of compliance,” notes IDC MarketScape report.

The IDC MarketScape report noted, “Transcend is fast-growing enterprise software vendor that bills itself as a governance layer for enterprise. Transcend has deep Silicon Valley roots and is driven by a C-suite that has significant experience in the technology world.”

The IDC MarketScape noted the following Strengths in two key areas:

Ability to Handle Complex Infrastructure

Targets the biggest enterprises

Seamless integrations

Fast, painless implementations

Consent Management

Dynamically manages and administers consent preferences

Understands the importance regulators put on processing consent

“We’re incredibly passionate about setting an entirely new standard for what customers should expect from privacy partners in the industry,” said Ben Brook, Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend. “We believe this IDC MarketScape report validates that customers rely on Transcend to make order out of chaos as we automate many of the cumbersome and menial aspects of compliance for even the largest enterprises.”

This study includes an evaluation of 12 worldwide privacy vendors selling to end users. The IDC MarketScape report evaluates current product vendor capabilities and long-term strategies that impact their ability to service customers and gain market share.

“Unlike many competitors, Transcend understands the importance that regulators put on processing consent and managing consent eliminates a chunk of risk. Automating and removing manual processes from consent management is a feather in Transcend’s cap,” said Ryan O’Leary, Research Director for IDC’s Security and Trust program and author of the new IDC MarketScape report.

Alongside Transcend’s differentiated consent management solution, the IDC MarketScape also highlighted Transcend’s approach to handling complex infrastructure via integrations as a strength. The report noted that the Transcend platform “integrates with the majority of data sources that organizations store sensitive information today” and that “customers reported that the integrations were seamless despite the patchwork of data sources Transcend was required to integrate into.”

Transcend helps some of the world’s largest and most well-known brands navigate the complex landscape of data privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other global privacy laws. With Transcend’s privacy management platform, companies can easily automate data subject access requests, manage consent preferences, and streamline privacy compliance efforts.

IDC is a leading provider of global IT research and advice.

You can access an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software 2023 Vendor Assessment at https://transcend.io/idc-marketscape-2023/

About The IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Transcend

Transcend helps the world’s largest companies better govern their data—simplifying compliance, unlocking strategic growth, and improving business resilience. Backed by Accel and Index Ventures, the company is the privacy & governance partner of choice for confidential Fortune 100 companies and leading brands such as Affirm, Robinhood, Brex, Jasper Eventbrite, Ironclad and more. Transcend customers go beyond the patchwork and manual offerings of today to realize an easy, efficient, and secure governance program at scale. In addition, Transcend’s platform incorporates standard-setting data protections that security-conscious brands have come to expect, including an on-premise security gateway, end-to-end encryption (E2EE), and more. Founded in 2017 by Ben Brook (CEO) and Mike Farrell (CTO), Transcend is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://transcend.io/

