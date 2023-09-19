Truist Partners with Standard Chartered to Strengthen Trade Finance Capabilities in Emerging Markets

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Chartered Americas (the “Bank”) today announced that it has entered a trade finance partnership with Truist Bank (NYSE: TFC) that will enhance Truist clients’ ability to conduct global business.





Through this strategic partnership, Truist Bank and Standard Chartered aim to create a seamless and efficient business environment for importers and exporters in the U.S. Standard Chartered will provide centralized processing, analytics and tracking services by leveraging the Bank’s unique network, local expertise, infrastructure, and technology. Truist’s corporate and commercial clients will benefit from Standard Chartered’s ability to fulfill their trade finance needs in emerging markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Key Highlights of Trade Finance Services Partnership Are:

Export and Import Letters of Credit: Truist will gain access to Standard Chartered’s footprint and ability to monitor transactions in real time for the entire value chain of documentary trade. In markets where Standard Chartered has a presence, Truist clients that want to purchase or sell goods and services will be able to confirm, advise, or discount letters of credit through the Bank.

Standby Letters of Credit (SBLC): Truist clients can execute performance and commercial contracts with counterparts in markets that require local knowledge and expertise in addition to local SBLC delivery capabilities. Standard Chartered’s unique solution will allow Truist to process and issue SBLCs end-to-end using the Bank’s network to improve turnaround times and provide transparency on cost.

“We are proud to have a strong network across the world’s most dynamic emerging economies and regions, which have the U.S. as its major trade partner. This presents immense opportunities for companies looking to expand their reach and tap into these new markets,” said Chris Burtch, Head of Financial Institution Sales at Standard Chartered Americas. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Truist and facilitate its clients’ cross-border trade finance needs across our footprint. With our expertise in navigating the complex landscape of cross-border trade, we are confident that we can support Truist clients, help them achieve their business objectives and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

“Many of Truist’s corporate and commercial clients operate in the global economy and require solutions that allow them to complete transactions effectively across borders and throughout the supply chain,” said Chris Ward, Head of Wholesale Payments at Truist. “This partnership will allow our clients to more efficiently achieve their goals, scale their business, invest in their teams and build their communities.”

