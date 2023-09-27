TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 38th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of six abstracts at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, being held from November 1-5, 2023, both in San Diego, CA and virtually.

Presentation Details:

Title: Product Characteristics and Clinical Trial Design for T-Plex, a Multiplexed, Enhanced T cell Receptor-Engineered T cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Authors: Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Antoine J Boudot, Ribhu Nayar, Hannah Bader, Andrew Ferretti, Tary Traore, Nancy Nabilsi, Jenny Tadros, Badr Kiaf, Yifan Wang, Victor Ospina, Alok Das Mahopatra, Zhonghua Zhu, Qikai Xu, Krista Daniels, Briana Zimmerman, Mollie Jurewicz, Amanda Kordosky, Chris Malcuit, Yun Wang, Marlyane Motta, Jim Murray, Ray Lockard, Cagan Gurer, Debora Barton, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 709

Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: Discovery of a novel MAGEC2 epitope for TCR-T adoptive cell therapy from expanded T cell clones of TIL therapy products

Authors: Andrew Ferretti, Adam Weinheimer, Dalena Nguyen, Olivia Pryor, Sarah Bertino, Qikai Xu, Yifan Wang, Els M.E. Verdegaal, Sjoerd H. van der Burg, Cagan Gurer, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 357

Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: Overcoming tumor heterogeneity – Clinical trial assays to prospectively assign patients customized multiplexed TCR-T cell therapy in Phase 1

Authors: Ribhu Nayar, Shazad A Khokhar, Sonal Jangalwe, Sveta Padmanabhan, Nancy Nabilsi, Teagan Parsons, Jeffrey Coleman, Adam Hsiung, Chunghun Chang, Henry Tsai, Shehla Arain, Ariane Lozac’hmeur, Andrew Nguyen, Jessica Rathbun, Qidi Yang, Ruey Pham, Sam Harris, Shardul Soni, Tyler Danek, Katie Marshall, Amanda Jensen, Chris Riley, Livio Dukaj, Chandan Pavuluri, Alexander Cristofaro, Yun Wang, Erica Buonomo, Cagan Gurer, Antoine J Boudot, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Debora Barton, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 376

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: Discovery of MAGE-A1-specific TCR-T cell therapy candidates to expand multiplex therapy of solid tumors

Authors: Jenny Tadros, Nancy Nabilsi, Mollie Jurewicz, Akshat Sharma, Kenneth L. Jahan, Nicolas Gaspar, Kimberly M. Cirelli, Teagan Parsons, Shazad Khokhar, Shubhangi Kamalia, Sveta Padmanabhan, Drashti Shah, Badr Kiaf, Ribhu Nayar, Tary Traore, Victor Ospina, Antoine Boudot, Livio Dukaj, Jin He, Ryan Kritzer, Alexander Cristofaro, Chandan K Pavuluri, Emily Miga, Qikai Xu, Yifan Wang, Cagan Gurer, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 390

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: Non-clinical development of T-Plex component TSC-200-A0201: A natural HPV16 E7-specific TCR-T cell therapy for the treatment of HPV16-positive solid tumors

Authors: Sonal Jangalwe, Badr Kiaf, Daniel C Pollacksmith, Shubhangi Kamalia, Sveta Padmanabhan, Hannah Bader, Tary Traore, Nivya Sharma, Victor Ospina, Debanjan Goswamy, Alok D Mohapatra, Shazad A Khokhar, Kimberly M Cirelli, Vivin Karthik, Kenneth L Jahan, Nicolas Gaspar, Livio Dukaj, Jin He, Ryan E Kritzer, Alexander Cristofaro, Chandan K Pavuluri, Amy Virbasius, Elisaveta Todorova, Tyler M Sinacola, Savannah G Szemethy, Kyra N Sur, Vandana Keskar, Chris Malcuit, Qikai Xu, Yifan Wang, Danielle Ramsdell, Kenneth Olivier, Antoine J Boudot, Ribhu Nayar, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 364

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: Phase 1 trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered T-Cell Therapies Targeting Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Eliminate Residual Disease after Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Authors: Monzr Al Malki, Alla Keyzner, Hyung C. Suh, Aasiya Matin, Erica Buonomo, Yun Wang, Nina Abelowitz, Jim Murray, Gavin MacBeath, Debora Barton, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Ran Reshef

Abstract Number: 682

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

