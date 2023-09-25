Turnium Technology Group Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2023) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (“Turnium” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that at the Company’s shareholder meeting held on September 15, 2023, all resolutions were passed. A total of 54,836,337 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 54.9% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the nominated Board of Directors;

Re-appointment of the corporation’s Auditor for the ensuing year; and

Approval of the Company’s Fixed Share Option Plan.

As a result of the meeting, the Company’s board of directors will be composed of: Ralph Garcea; Derek Spratt; Johan Arnet; Erin Campbell; Peter Smyrniotis and Jim Lovie.

Prior to the meeting date, Peter Green and Evelyn Bailey notified the Board that they would not stand for re-election. “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Peter and Evelyn for their commitment and contributions they have made since we went public,” said Ralph Garcea, Chairman of the Board.

While the auditors were reappointed, there were an overwhelming number of votes withheld (87.6%), sending a message to the Company that a change of auditor should be considered. The Company will be taking steps to review and potentially change auditors in accordance with regulatory procedures.

Full details of all the resolutions are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.Sedarplus.ca.

About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact [email protected], visit www.ttgi.io, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Turnium Contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, email: [email protected], telephone: +1 416-479-9547

