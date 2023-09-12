UL Solutions Joins the ISASecure Program in Support of ISA/IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Conformance

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) announced today that UL Solutions has signed an agreement to conduct cybersecurity assessments as an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited ISASecure® certification body (CB).

The ISASecure certification program certifies conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally adopted industrial security standards.

ISASecure assesses automation and control products and systems to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities and meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards.

All ISASecure certifications are conducted by globally recognized ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies.

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support their customers’ product innovation and business growth.

“We are excited to expand our ISA/IEC 62443 offerings to our customers with certification through ISASecure. We look forward to contributing to the ISASecure program, as we continue to help our customers demonstrate the security of industrial automation and control systems,” said Jody Nelson, managing director, Identity Management and Security, at UL Solutions.

The ISASecure program-which currently has ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Germany, and soon, India and Italy-is rapidly expanding its global reach through additional agreements with certification bodies around the world.

“We are pleased to welcome UL Solutions to the ISASecure program as an accredited ISASecure CB. Their expertise in product and process certifications will be an asset as we continue to grow and improve the ISASecure certification offerings,” said Andre Ristaino, managing director, Global Conformity Assessment and Consortia, at ISA.

About ISASecure

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure program’s mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure® include: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, SecurityGate, BYHON, TUV SUD, Trane, and Bureau Veritas.

The Program’s ISASecure™ designation signifies to the marketplace that industrial automation and control products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications.

www.isasecure.org

