University of Phoenix Announces New Generative AI Philosophy and Academic Guidance

University of Phoenix Adopts Comprehensive Guidelines for Responsible Student Use of Generative AI

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Phoenix announces a significant step forward in embracing the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) while maintaining the highest standards of academic integrity with the release of its Generative AI Philosophy and Academic Guidance. After months of dedicated research, analysis, and evaluation, the University has released this comprehensive framework defining how students can utilize generative AI tools responsibly and effectively in their academic journey.





A cross-functional workgroup at the University of Phoenix diligently explored the potential impacts of generative AI tools like ChatGPT on the learning experience of its students and the academic integrity of its programs. This endeavor included extensive research into the emerging literature surrounding generative AI’s influence on higher education, a thorough examination of the approaches adopted by other universities, and rigorous testing and evaluation of tools designed to detect generative AI usage.

University Chief Academic Officer and Provost, John Woods, Ph.D., expressed his enthusiasm for this development, sharing, “We believe that embracing generative AI in a responsible and regulated manner is crucial for preparing our students for the rapidly evolving workforce of the future. Our commitment to academic integrity remains unwavering, and the new Statement of Philosophy and Academic Guidance will help ensure our students can harness the potential of generative AI while upholding the highest ethical and educational standards.”

Key outcomes of University of Phoenix research and deliberations on the use of AI include:

Statement of Philosophy: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) – This document outlines the University’s approach to enabling students to use generative AI within specified guidelines and requirements, focusing on the use of innovative technology while maintaining academic integrity.

Academic Policies Update – A new dedicated section on Artificial Intelligence in the Academic Integrity section of the Course Policies document, which is readily available to students in every online course. This ensures that students have clear and accessible guidance regarding the appropriate use of generative AI tools.

Student Code of Conduct Policy Update – Effective September 1, the Student Code of Conduct now specifically addresses the use of generative AI, reinforcing the University’s commitment to ethical academic practices.

Associate Provost and Co-chair of the working group that produced the guidelines, Emily Breuker, says the comprehensive guidance issued on the use of AI will help provide a foundational understanding of the concept so working adult students have an awareness of the impacts of these tools both in the classroom and the workplace. “A recent survey commissioned by the University of Phoenix revealed that only 35% of adults are comfortable integrating AI tools into their work or school, due to concerns about the tool’s accuracy,” Breuker states. “At University of Phoenix, we see AI like any other new tool that has entered the arena of learning and has potential to enhance a student’s access to data and information, or to help process knowledge more quickly. AI tools are already interwoven into our daily lives and many career fields, and so we view it as our responsibility to offer supportive guidance regarding appropriate adoption of AI wherever they may encounter it.”

Looking ahead, the University of Phoenix recognizes that the landscape of technology and AI is continually evolving. To stay at the forefront of education, the University plans to integrate learning activities into its curriculum that enable students to develop their skills with these innovative technologies responsibly and ethically, empowering them to navigate the ever-changing technological landscape in their chose career field.

Copies of the Statement of Philosophy and Academic Policy are available for student and faculty review via Blackboard, and results of the AI survey were recently published. Students have been notified of this new policy in the online notification center to ensure a seamless transition into this exciting era of AI-enhanced education.

